The following proposals were validated by the council in the weeks beginning May 29 and June 5.

1-3 Orchard Road, Sandal, Wakefield, WF2 7QN: Reserved matters pursuant to outline approval (residential development for the erection of three new dwellings and construction of double garage to serve 24 Castle Road on land adjacent to 1-3 Orchard Road), relating to appearance, landscaping and scale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

22 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1TJ: Non illuminated signage scheme

Stock image

1 Hardwick Court Pontefract WF8 3PB: Construction of one detached dwelling

19 Hill Top Estate, South Kirkby, WF9 3EW: Bungalow side extension to form carport preceded by demolition of existing detached prefab garage

238 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RE: Conversion of flat roof to rear to balcony, cladding of existing rear dormer and replacement detached garage to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

213 Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF1 5NU: One internally illuminated fascia sign and one internally illuminated projection sign

11 Woodthorpe Glades, Wakefield, WF2 6NF: Garage conversion with first floor extension and dormer to front, loft conversion and associated extension to ridge height of existing dwelling, single storey rear extensions and detached double garage

21 -23 Ropergate, Pontefract, WF8 1LG: Change of use from bank to public house

16 West Wells Road, Ossett, Wakefield WF5 8PH: Conversion of ground floor storage/games area to ancillary accommodation. Retention of ancillary accommodation on first floor. External alterations (retrospective)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

28 Blenheim Road, Wakefield, WF1 3JZ: Article 4 direction to remove permitted development rights allowing for demolition of the building

47 Sunny Bank, Normanton, WF6 1JR: Single storey extension to front and rear

Toyota Car Showroom, Goldsmith Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9TH: Proposed illuminated and non-illuminated signage scheme including removal of existing signage

Unit 2 Joys Hall Mill Lane, South Kirkby, WF9 3HG: Change of use from Class C3 (dwellinghouses) to Class C4 (houses in multiple occupation); installation of roof windows to front elevation; and changes to fenestration

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Sandal Hall Close, Wakefield, WF2 6ER: Single storey rear extension with maximum projection of 4.96m, maximum height of eaves 2.50m and maximum height of 3.60m

Lidl, Park Road, Castleford, WF10 4RW: Discharge of conditions 15 (parking space designation layout), 17 (delivery and servicing management plan), 19 (crime reduction measures), 20 (cycle parking), 27 (verification report) and 29 (bin stores and waste management) from approved application

Leeds Road/Lagentium Plaza, Glasshoughton, Castleford, WF10 4PD: Discharge of conditions 16 (verification Report) and 18 (EV charging) from approved application

4 Thornbury Park, Wakefield, WF2 8LQ: Single storey flat roof extension to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 Maltkiln Drive, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LD: Single storey front extension and front dormer

Birchwood Hill Top Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 6PY: Crown reduce lower stem regrowth back to previous pruning points of sycamore tree

1 Wavell Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6JW: Discharge of conditions 3 (arboriculture), 5 (materials), 8 (bats) and 9 (wheel wash) from approved application

Land adjacent to 96 Lingwell Nook Lane, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3JA: Discharge of condition 3 (materials) from approved application

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prefects House, Kings View, Pontefract, WF8 4EU: Single storey side/rear extension