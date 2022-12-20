Castleford Tigers and investment firm Highgrove Group have submitted applications to Wakefield Council for a major upgrade to the Wheldon Road stadium and a new, separate, employment development on the Axiom site, at Junction 32.

If approved the £200m plans will provide £12.2m of funding towards major upgrades at Wheldon Road and £15m of highways improvements to the Junction 32 roundabout.

Once fully developed the Axiom site would provide around 1,830 permanent full-time jobs in Castleford, with a further 365 jobs created within the Wakefield district.

The stadium would undergo a major redevelopment under the plans

Around 1,500 construction jobs will be created per year during the works at both Wheldon Road and the Axiom employment site.

Mark Grattan, Castleford Tigers managing director said: "This is a really important moment for the club and the town more widely.

"If both planning applications are approved, the money raised will secure the future of Castleford Tigers at Wheldon Road for a generation, at an important time for rugby league, with Super League considering a move to a grading system.

“The quality of our home is critical to our future sporting success, and these plans provide an upgrade to player training and medical facilities.

Plans for the upgraded ground

"Improving the matchday experience for all fans is of course our priority, but the significantly improved banqueting and hospitality facilities enable us to increase matchday revenue and generate income throughout the week, which in turn benefits the club’s finances.”

Proposed improvements to the Wheldon Road stadium will mean that the club can meet Super League standards.

A new all-seater main stand will be built, along with a banqueting suite and corporate hospitality function rooms.

Refurbishment of Wheldon Road, Princess Street and Railway End stands are also proposed, along with a new floodlit 4G training pitch.

The Axiom site

A spokesperson for Axiom Yorkshire, owners of the Junction 32 site, said: "The response from the community has been very supportive, we believe because people recognise the huge potential benefits of these two important regeneration proposals for the area.

"On top of the much-needed improvements for the Castleford Tigers stadium, if approved, the Axiom proposals will deliver around 2,200 jobs, generating wide-ranging socio-economic benefits for the local area.”

