Criminals were caught on camera tipping a lorry-load of dangerous waste onto privately-owned land at Horbury Junction on June 2.

The site is next to a number of business and homes.

An investigation has been launched to catch the culprits, with video footage and images of the suspects’ vehicle being posted on social media.

Tonnes of asbestos and hazardous material have been dumped at Horbury Junction. Jonathan Foster, of Acoustic Applications, pictured June 5.

The incident happened between 8.45pm and 9pm at Horbury Junction Industrial Estate, on Calder Vale Road.

The asbestos was tipped on private land belonging to Chaldean Property Management.

The company has confirmed it has arranged for an environmental services company to remove it on Monday (June 26).

Chaldean employee John Ranshaw said: “It’s been a slower process than we expected, trying to find people who could do the work and then getting quotes to try to keep the costs down.

“It’s been very frustrating and very costly.

“We just hope that the people who did this will be caught and made to pay.

“But we don’t hold out much hope.

“I think once this stuff has been removed, that will be the end of it and we won’t hear any more about it again.”

An investigation into the incident is being led by the Environment Agency.

Wakefield Council said the waste is “not thought to represent an immediate threat to health.”

The local authority said it is continuing to liaise with the site owners.

Kathryn Ingham, whose home on Prospect Street overlooks the site, said the asbestos had caused concern for nearby residents.

She said: “It’s a bit of a joke that it will be there for more than three weeks before it gets cleared away.

“It’s fair enough that it couldn’t be moved right away because of the stalemate over it being on private land.

“But it’s a real worry for people having to live and work next to it, especially when the wind blows it in your direction.

“People have been afraid to open windows but there is no choice with the heat at this time of year.”

Antony Sadler, the council’s service director for communities, said “We fully understand the impact this fly-tipping is having on the landowner.

“The asbestos waste was illegally dumped on their land and now they will be incurring additional costs to have it dealt with safely.

