Using the latest technology to examine tree numbers across England, a report from Friends of the Earth reveals the “woeful state” of the nation’s tree cover and the striking contrast in their prevalence across the country.

Analysis by charity Friends of the Earth shows 12.8 per cent of England is currently covered by trees, with woodland areas covering 10 per cent – far lower than the 38 per cent of land that is covered by woodland in the European Union. The charity says the government’s existing goal for boosting tree numbers would see tree cover rise to just 16.5 per cent by 2050 – still significantly lower than average levels across the EU.

Mike Childs, head of science, policy and research at Friends of the Earth, said: “The UK government should be aiming to double tree cover in England by 2050 to ensure that people, no matter where they live or what their income, can experience the mental and physical health benefits that trees bring. Our new mapping identifies the areas that are missing out most on these life-enhancing protections, and where new tree planting should be prioritised."

A Defra spokesperson said: “This Government has committed to a five-fold increase in average tree planting rates which will boost the numbers of trees close to where people live and in some of the most nature deprived parts of the country.

“As set out in the England Trees Action Plan, increasing tree and canopy cover across England is part of our plan to tackle the impacts of climate change and the biodiversity crisis, and £650m of Nature for Climate funding is kickstarting our progress through targeted grants like the Urban Tree Challenge Fund which will see planting and establishment of trees in urban areas.”

Here are the 18 neighbourhoods around Wakefield with the fewest trees, all with under five per cent of tree coverage.

1 . Featherstone Proportion of Featherstone with tree canopy: 1.8%

2 . Pontefract North East Proportion of Pontefract North East with tree canopy: 1.9%

3 . Pontefract South East Proportion of Pontefract South East with tree canopy: 2.0%

4 . Pontefract South West Proportion of Pontefract South West with tree canopy: 2.3%.