UK drought: Amazing photos show revealed packhorse bridge at dried-up West Yorkshire reservoir Baitings Dam
These amazing pictures show what the recent heatwave has done at Baitings Reservoir, as it is at its lowest level in recent memory.
By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 12:05 pm
The Yorkshire Water reservoir near Ripponden in Calderdale has dried to a point where an ancient packhorse bridge has been exposed and the bed of what was once a lake now resembles a desert landscape.
The Envrionment Agency has confirmed that Yorkshire is now in drought status.
