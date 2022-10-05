Esseco has raised fears over the potential for toxic gas being ignited should a fire break out at the proposed development.

Harmony Energy has applied to build one of the country’s largest battery energy storage systems (BESS) near Heath village, in Wakefield.

If successful, at least 60 container-sized units could be put in place on seven hectares of land to hold giant lithium-ion batteries and cooling systems to store wind and solar energy.

A campaign to stop the plan to build a battery storage farm has been launched by residents and is backed by local MPs, including Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns.

Esseco has raised ‘serious concerns’ over the scheme in an objection letter to Wakefield Council.

A campaign to block the controversial plans has already been launched by residents and is backed by local MPs and councillors.

Residents’ groups say it poses a serious fire or explosion risk to nearby homes, previously describing it as ‘a bomb waiting to go off’.Esseco also object on safety grounds.

The Esseco production site at Calder Vale Road was founded in 1878 and is part of a private, family-owned industrial group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chemical firm Esseco has warned of the danger of a ‘major accident’ risk if an application to build an energy storage farm near to its site gets the go-ahead.

The proposed site of the energy storage farm sits 700m east of the Esseco plant.

In the objection letter, Esseco is described as “an upper tier major hazard establishment” under the Control of Major Accident Hazards (COMAH) regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toxic substances present at the site that could lead to the “most severe” Major Accident Hazards (MAHs) include sulphur dioxide, anhydrous ammonia and allyl chloride.

At least 60 container-sized units could be put in place on seven hectares of land at Heath Common to hold giant lithium-ion batteries and cooling systems to store wind and solar energy.

The objection letter states: “The proposed development would result in an increase of Esseco’s obligations under the COMAH Regulations.

and could increase the likelihood and severity of MAHs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further, the applicant has failed to consider the potential effects of Esseco’s Calder Vale Road production site on the proposed development and vice versa.”

Esseco said it is required to take all measures necessary to prevent major accidents and limit the consequences for human health and the environment.

More than 700 people have now submitted objections to the application to build an energy storage farm at Heath Common.

Referring to the battery farm proposals, the objection states: “It is anticipated that certain accidents at the proposed development would have the potential to increase the likelihood and severity of an MAH at the Esseco production site, thus creating a “domino” impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For example, if a fire were to occur at the proposed development this would reasonably increase the likelihood of an MAH at the Esseco production site either by spreading directly or emitting sufficient radiant heat to initiate one or more of the MAHs.

“An accident at the proposed development could also have further indirect knock-on effects for the Esseco production site.

“For example, if an accident were to occur at the proposed development, this could result in there not being sufficient emergency resources to assist both sites.”

The letter also claims Harmony had failed to consult Esseco before submitting its application, adding: “It is therefore extremely disappointing that the applicant has failed to carry out any pre-application engagement with Esseco or the wider neighbouring community, especially given its impact on safety concerns, the green belt and heritage assets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents’ groups say the energy storage farm poses a serious fire or explosion risk to nearby homes, describing it as ‘a bomb waiting to go off’.

Concerns over lithium-ion battery storage facilities were raised in Parliament last month.

Tory MP Dame Maria Miller introduced a Ten Minute Rule Bill calling for industrial battery storage facilities to be categorised as hazardous so the Environment Agency, Health and Safety Executive and fire and rescue services are statutory consultees when planning applications are considered.

A second reading of the bill is expected to take place in March next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harmony Energy has been asked to comment.

The company has previously said such projects are needed to meet the “monumental challenge” of global climate change and to meet ambitious

Government ‘net zero’ greenhouse gas emission targets by 2050.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the company said: “The development is necessary to combat climate change, at a time when energy security and pricing are two of the most important issues households and this country are facing.

“It is indisputable that utility scale energy storage schemes are required to make the transition to a net zero economy and provide energy security.

“They will only become more essential as the UK looks to roll out more renewable energy and they help to stem our reliance on overseas energy supplies, in turn, reducing our energy costs.