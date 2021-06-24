'Wakefield City of Culture bid would fit in with district's new developments'

The multi-million pound investment of the historical Rutland Mills complex at Wakefield Waterfront alone, will see the creation of a diverse and multi-functional cultural landmark for the North.

It is the culmination of 15 years of regeneration of the waterfront area and the creation of a vibrant central events square.

Wakefield Council believes the district asset’s and forthcoming developments would be a perfect fit for the culture title.

Tileyard North under development

Jenny Layfield, the director of the National Coal Mining Museum said: “We have witnessed first-hand the transformative effect that City of Culture can have both in terms of economic regeneration but also in bringing together communities in terms of participation and support in culture.

“City of Culture is a fantastic opportunity for all the key partners in Wakefield, including the National Coal Mining Museum to join together and collaborate, using all the amazing cultural ingredients across the Wakefield district to deliver something which could be truly transformational for this area.”