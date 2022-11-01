Millions of freshly carved pumpkins lit up the streets over the weekend in celebration of Hallowe’en.

However, whilst the spooky period was fun, the holiday has become a significant source of waste.

An average of nearly 40 million pumpkins were bought across the country throughout the spooky season of which, a huge 22.2 million of them will go to waste.

In response, Environment and Climate Change Coun Jack Hemingway is appealing to locals to help do their part to minimise waste this Halloween.

Coun Hemingway, who is the Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the Hallowe’en celebrations but there are small ways everyone can help reduce waste after the celebrations.

“All types of pumpkin are edible, including those sold for carving at Hallowe’en.

"Nationally, about 18,000 tonnes of pumpkin go to waste each year, which is a shocking waste of food.

"The pumpkin flesh can be used to make a tasty soup, curry or cake while it’s still fresh – and it’s a great activity that families can get involved in. After Halloween, you can also sprinkle pumpkins with seeds and leave it out for the birds to eat.”

When needing to dispose of pumpkins, Wakefield City Council advises to put them in the correct food waste bin.