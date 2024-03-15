Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following applications were decided the week beginning March 4.

APPROVED

38 Monckton Drive Castleford WF10 3HT: Proposed single-storey extension to rear, existing external door to side elevation blocked up and new window inserted at ground floor

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stock image

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 High Farm Meadow Badsworth Pontefract WF9 1PB: Non-material amendment to alter the layout of the approved panels

6 Stonelea Grove, South Elmsall, WF9 2HJ: Extension to rear of detached garage

10 Wentworth Park Rise, Darrington, Pontefract WF8 3AU: Single storey rear extension

3 Cardigan Lane, Ossett, WF5 0LT: Dormer extension to rear combined with loft conversion of roof void

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ridgewood Waggon Lane, Upton, Pontefract, WF9 1JS: Single-storey extension to rear, rendering of existing side walls, fence to front and side boundaries and new vehicular access and drive

Dendale Knottingley Road, Pontefract, WF8 2TH: Single-storey extensions to both side elevations, facade material amendments

31 Southfield Avenue, Featherstone, WF7 5JR: Single-storey extension to front

Windrush, 24 Darrington Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3DS: Single-storey extension to rear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 Spinners Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 3QD: Single-storey extension to rear

The Cavalier Suite, The Barracks Business Centre, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HH: Internal refurbishment of open plan office space, to include replacement of PVC partitioning with a fire rated 100mm timber stud partition, replacement of internal finishes (carpet tiles and paint), replacement of FD30 internal doors associated with partitioning and also the emergency fire exit door, replacement of kitchenette, removal of an internal, non-load bearing blockwork wall and installation of fire rated stud partition

First and second floors, 83 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1BP: Change of use of ancillary retail storage area to six-bed HMO

9 Chestnut Avenue, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6TE: Proposed pitched roof to existing garage to the front and side

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 Bowness Avenue, Castleford, WF10 3SU: Part two-storey part single storey extensions to rear, new retaining walls and dropped kerb to front

48 Pontefract Road, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7LL: Non-material amendment for alterations to the proposed openings to the north facing (side) elevation of the proposed two-storey extension

31 Coxley View, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4LY: Demolition of existing extension to rear and replace with single-storey extension and changes to existing openings to side and rear of existing dwelling

108 Northfield Lane, Horbury, WF4 5HS: Resubmission of proposed single-storey rear extension connecting the existing outbuilding/summer room to the existing dwelling and gable wall raisedon the outbuilding to form a parapet with stone copings to facilitate connection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ibstock Brick, Swine Lane, Nostell, Wakefield, WF4 1QH: Minor changes to existing plant at the factory, to include updating stacks, vents, dryers, clay feed shed and new silos

Car park opposite Premium Inn, Altofts Lane, Castleford, WF10 5PZ: Material change of use of car park ancillary to a hotel to heavy goods vehicle depot and the erection of cctv columns and fencing/gates (retrospective)

Samarkand, 4 Wentbridge Lane, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3EH: Demolition of flat roof sections of house and conservatory elements. Single-storey side and rear extensions containing new kitchen and seating areas

A636 Charlesworth Way central reservation, Wakefield, WF2 9SE: Non-illuminated signage scheme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

33 Tithe Barn Street Horbury Wakefield WF4 6LG: Internal alterations to remove modern out of keeping features to dining area, resurfacing part of garden, new entrance door and raising of boundary walls

Plot 1, Calder Park, Thomas Maddison Lane, Wakefield, WF4 3GH: Two buildings, to be subdivided internally to create nine units, with associated service yard, car parking, fencing and landscaping

REFUSED

75 Owl Lane, Ossett, WF5 9AU: Fell horse chestnut tree

Hawthorn House, 23B Low Moor Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LJ: Stable building

Quarry Inn public house, 68-72 Quarry Hill, Horbury, WF4 5NF: Variation of condition (restrictions on live music) to vary the wording to allow recorded amplified music/DJs, professional singers and live unamplified music performance within the internal area of the first floor bar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

89 Batley Road Wakefield WF2 0AB: Demolition of outbuildings and rear basement swimming pool extensions. Construction of single storey front extension, two-storey rear extension and first-floor extension. Construction of car port and raised terraced to side. Alterations to roof and external alterations, including the installation of grey colour cladding

WITHDRAWN

24 Stainburn Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4RY: Gable wooden roof to an existing garage

CONDITIONS DISCHARGED

Dunhills Pontefract Plc, Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, WF10 5GT: CEMP and external lighting

Land off City Fields Phase 5B, Neil Fox Way, Wakefield: Renewable

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor Farm, Watchit Hole Lane, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract, WF8 3HF: External materials