WAKEFIELD DECIDED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Safety improvements approved for city prison
The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, February 19.
APPROVED
51 St Mary's Avenue, Normanton, WF6 2PX: Construction of single-storey rear extension and two new openings in the southern (side elevation)
4 Warren Close, Pontefract, WF8 4TB: Single-storey rear extension to existing dwelling
Castleford Outdoor Market Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre Carlton Street Castleford WF10 1AD: Non material amendment for the reintroduction of a low level transom and insulation panel to the facade, and a reduction in the number of doors
55 Major Street, Wakefield, WF2 7SB: Demolish existing single storey rear extension. Single-storey rear extension.
Belvedere, Wakefield Road, Hampole, Doncaster, DN6 7EW: Single-storey extension to rear, preceded by demolition of existing conservatory
Wakefield Shirt Company, Thornes Lane Wharf, Wakefield WF1 5RQ: Full planning application for the change of use of an existing office and storage space to a retail outlet for the sale of goods sold by Double Two/Wakefield Shirt Company, plus associated internal and external alterations and designation of fifteen dedicated car park spaces within their existing hardstanding area
48 Harrison Close, Wakefield, WF1 3FE: Single-storey rear extension to existing dwelling
2A Vale Crescent, Knottingley, WF11 8JP: 2.5-storey maisonette attached to existing apartment block. Internal and external alterations
25 Ledgard Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BP: Two-storey extension to side
19 Belmont Way, South Elmsall, WF9 2BT: Demolitionof attached garage and porch to side and replace with two-storey extension to side and single-storey extension to side
Riverside Filling Station, Lock Lane, Castleford, WF10 2JU: Creation of charging zone, EV chargers, canopy, sub-station enclosure and associated forecourt works
65 Orchard Head Drive, Pontefract, WF8 2NG: Proposed triple garage to rear with hipped roof and block render
HM Prison, 5 Love Lane, Wakefield, WF2 9AG: Minor external works to improve fire safety at HMP Wakefield
80 Manor Road, Ossett, WF5 0LF: Demolition of existing buildings and construction of a single detached dwelling,including access improvements (outline, with all matters reserved except for access)
648 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QQ: Construction of first floor extension over existing single-storey link and internal and external alterations
10 Camp Road, South Kirkby WF9 3EL: Proposed single storey-side and rear extension to form attached annex.
CONDITIONS DISCHARGED
Dunhills Pontefract Plc, Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, WF10 5GT: Cycle storage, proposed barrier system and renewable energy
Cutsyke Sports and Social Club, Aketon Road, Castleford, WF10 5JB: Drainage
Land at Whistler Drive, Castleford: Travel plan
Land off Mill Lane, Normanton, WF6 1RD: Public open space, highway improvement scheme, boundary treatment scheme, trees, ecology, drainage, surface water flows, remediation, site waste management plan, footways, and bus stops upgrade
Land adjacent to 9 Methley Road, Castleford WF10 1LZ: Materials, flood risk and drainage strategy, development flow runoff, remediation strategy, noise protection, verification report, and finished floor levels
25 School Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6PA: Radon
Land south of Field Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2SX: Road safety audit
The Hollies, Doncaster Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2HX: Materials, boundary treatment, finished floor levels, foul and surface water drainage, remediation, surfacing, cycle storage, EV charging, bin storage and collection scheme, external lighting, and landscaping