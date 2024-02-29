WAKEFIELD DECIDED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Safety improvements approved for city prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following applications were decided the week beginning Monday, February 19.

APPROVED

51 St Mary's Avenue, Normanton, WF6 2PX: Construction of single-storey rear extension and two new openings in the southern (side elevation)

4 Warren Close, Pontefract, WF8 4TB: Single-storey rear extension to existing dwelling

Castleford Outdoor Market Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre Carlton Street Castleford WF10 1AD: Non material amendment for the reintroduction of a low level transom and insulation panel to the facade, and a reduction in the number of doors

55 Major Street, Wakefield, WF2 7SB: Demolish existing single storey rear extension. Single-storey rear extension.

Belvedere, Wakefield Road, Hampole, Doncaster, DN6 7EW: Single-storey extension to rear, preceded by demolition of existing conservatory

Wakefield Shirt Company, Thornes Lane Wharf, Wakefield WF1 5RQ: Full planning application for the change of use of an existing office and storage space to a retail outlet for the sale of goods sold by Double Two/Wakefield Shirt Company, plus associated internal and external alterations and designation of fifteen dedicated car park spaces within their existing hardstanding area

48 Harrison Close, Wakefield, WF1 3FE: Single-storey rear extension to existing dwelling

2A Vale Crescent, Knottingley, WF11 8JP: 2.5-storey maisonette attached to existing apartment block. Internal and external alterations

25 Ledgard Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BP: Two-storey extension to side

19 Belmont Way, South Elmsall, WF9 2BT: Demolitionof attached garage and porch to side and replace with two-storey extension to side and single-storey extension to side

Riverside Filling Station, Lock Lane, Castleford, WF10 2JU: Creation of charging zone, EV chargers, canopy, sub-station enclosure and associated forecourt works

65 Orchard Head Drive, Pontefract, WF8 2NG: Proposed triple garage to rear with hipped roof and block render

HM Prison, 5 Love Lane, Wakefield, WF2 9AG: Minor external works to improve fire safety at HMP Wakefield

80 Manor Road, Ossett, WF5 0LF: Demolition of existing buildings and construction of a single detached dwelling,including access improvements (outline, with all matters reserved except for access)

648 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QQ: Construction of first floor extension over existing single-storey link and internal and external alterations

10 Camp Road, South Kirkby WF9 3EL: Proposed single storey-side and rear extension to form attached annex.

CONDITIONS DISCHARGED

Dunhills Pontefract Plc, Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford, WF10 5GT: Cycle storage, proposed barrier system and renewable energy

Cutsyke Sports and Social Club, Aketon Road, Castleford, WF10 5JB: Drainage

Land at Whistler Drive, Castleford: Travel plan

Land off Mill Lane, Normanton, WF6 1RD: Public open space, highway improvement scheme, boundary treatment scheme, trees, ecology, drainage, surface water flows, remediation, site waste management plan, footways, and bus stops upgrade

Land adjacent to 9 Methley Road, Castleford WF10 1LZ: Materials, flood risk and drainage strategy, development flow runoff, remediation strategy, noise protection, verification report, and finished floor levels

25 School Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6PA: Radon

Land south of Field Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2SX: Road safety audit

