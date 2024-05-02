Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Decisions were made the week beginning Monday, April 22.

APPROVED

34B Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2SA: Change of use of first floor bridal wear shop to flat

637 Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DL: Single-storey rear extension

196 Wakefield Road, Horbury, WF4 5HW: Single-storey rear extension

1 The Granary, Sunny Dairy Farm, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HB: Single-storey extension to rear

7 Green Park Avenue, Ossett, WF5 0AY: Two-storey extension to side and single-storey extension to rear

Units 8 and 9 Wellgate, Ossett, WF5 8NS: Installation of external plant to rear elevation, external alterations to front entranceways and associated internal alterations and illuminated and non-illuminated signage scheme

71 Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DP: Application for certificate of lawfulness to demonstrate meaningful commencement of development

5 Field Lane, Ossett, WF5 9DZ: Extension of garage to form garden room and storage/gym with pitched roof

177 Wharncliffe Road, Wakefield, WF2 7PZ: Porch to front

6 Chapel Street, Ossett, WF5 0EN: Single-storey extension to rear and side

67 Rufford Street, Wakefield, WF2 9PH: Extension to existing outbuilding

16 Edward Mews, Pontefract, WF8 4SR: Single-storey rear extension, detached garage to front, conversion of existing garage to habitable space

33 Sussex Crescent, Castleford, WF10 3NX: Two-storey extension to side

103 Pontefract Road Ackworth Pontefract WF7 7EL: Alterations to front elevation, single-storey extensions to front and side, part two-storey, part single-storey extensions to rear and formation of balcony to first floor to rear

Town Hall, Market Place, Ossett, WF5 8BE: Structural strengthening works to existing clock tower

7A Green Acres, Featherstone, WF7 5NB: Raising of roof to form dormer bungalow and single-storey extension to front

15-15A Castle Road, Wakefield, WF2 7LU: Dividing of internal bathroom, installation of vent box in roof space and repositioning of external waste pipe

81 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HJ: Part-raising of roof, garage conversion and loft conversion to include three velux windows to front and dormer to rear

132 Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1DD: Part change of use at first floor level from hot food takeaway to studio flat

8 Hardwick Crescent, Pontefract, WF8 3RB: Single-storey rear extension, garage conversion to habitable room, dormer extension and whole house render

37 Tenterfield Road, Ossett, WF5 0RU: Demolition of existing conservatory, alterations to existing roof line, alterations to principal elevation windows and proposed rear dormer

REFUSED

Sandal Cricket Club, Barnsley Road, Wakefield WF2 6EE: Remove sycamore

2 Retreat Place, Pontefract, WF8 4SX: Increase in overall roof height to create an additional storey to dwelling

New Hall Farm, New Hall Lane, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RP: Installation of renewable energy generating station comprising ground-mounted photovoltaic solar arrays together with substation, transformer stations, site accesses, internal access tracks, security measures, access gates, other ancillary infrastructure and landscaping and biodiversity enhancements

34 Oakwood Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9JS: Two-storey extension and dormer to rear

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND REFUSED

Moto Hospitality Southbound, Bramley Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LQ: Installation of 199 roof mounted solar panels and associated equipment at Moto Service Station, between Junction 38 and 39, Wakefield

CONDITIONS DISCHARGED

68-72 Dunbar Street, Wakefield, WF1 5EG: Radon