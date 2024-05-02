WAKEFIELD DECIDED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Solar farm and plan to remove cricket club sycamore tree refused while work approved for town hall clock
and live on Freeview channel 276
Decisions were made the week beginning Monday, April 22.
APPROVED
34B Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2SA: Change of use of first floor bridal wear shop to flat
637 Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DL: Single-storey rear extension
196 Wakefield Road, Horbury, WF4 5HW: Single-storey rear extension
1 The Granary, Sunny Dairy Farm, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HB: Single-storey extension to rear
7 Green Park Avenue, Ossett, WF5 0AY: Two-storey extension to side and single-storey extension to rear
Units 8 and 9 Wellgate, Ossett, WF5 8NS: Installation of external plant to rear elevation, external alterations to front entranceways and associated internal alterations and illuminated and non-illuminated signage scheme
71 Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DP: Application for certificate of lawfulness to demonstrate meaningful commencement of development
5 Field Lane, Ossett, WF5 9DZ: Extension of garage to form garden room and storage/gym with pitched roof
177 Wharncliffe Road, Wakefield, WF2 7PZ: Porch to front
6 Chapel Street, Ossett, WF5 0EN: Single-storey extension to rear and side
67 Rufford Street, Wakefield, WF2 9PH: Extension to existing outbuilding
16 Edward Mews, Pontefract, WF8 4SR: Single-storey rear extension, detached garage to front, conversion of existing garage to habitable space
33 Sussex Crescent, Castleford, WF10 3NX: Two-storey extension to side
103 Pontefract Road Ackworth Pontefract WF7 7EL: Alterations to front elevation, single-storey extensions to front and side, part two-storey, part single-storey extensions to rear and formation of balcony to first floor to rear
Town Hall, Market Place, Ossett, WF5 8BE: Structural strengthening works to existing clock tower
7A Green Acres, Featherstone, WF7 5NB: Raising of roof to form dormer bungalow and single-storey extension to front
15-15A Castle Road, Wakefield, WF2 7LU: Dividing of internal bathroom, installation of vent box in roof space and repositioning of external waste pipe
81 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HJ: Part-raising of roof, garage conversion and loft conversion to include three velux windows to front and dormer to rear
132 Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1DD: Part change of use at first floor level from hot food takeaway to studio flat
8 Hardwick Crescent, Pontefract, WF8 3RB: Single-storey rear extension, garage conversion to habitable room, dormer extension and whole house render
37 Tenterfield Road, Ossett, WF5 0RU: Demolition of existing conservatory, alterations to existing roof line, alterations to principal elevation windows and proposed rear dormer
REFUSED
Sandal Cricket Club, Barnsley Road, Wakefield WF2 6EE: Remove sycamore
2 Retreat Place, Pontefract, WF8 4SX: Increase in overall roof height to create an additional storey to dwelling
New Hall Farm, New Hall Lane, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4RP: Installation of renewable energy generating station comprising ground-mounted photovoltaic solar arrays together with substation, transformer stations, site accesses, internal access tracks, security measures, access gates, other ancillary infrastructure and landscaping and biodiversity enhancements
34 Oakwood Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9JS: Two-storey extension and dormer to rear
PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND REFUSED
Moto Hospitality Southbound, Bramley Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LQ: Installation of 199 roof mounted solar panels and associated equipment at Moto Service Station, between Junction 38 and 39, Wakefield
CONDITIONS DISCHARGED
68-72 Dunbar Street, Wakefield, WF1 5EG: Radon
Land adjacent to 1 Pinfold Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7LN: Foul and surface water plan
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.