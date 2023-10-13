Wakefield district planning applications: 122 new homes in the city
The following applications were validated by Wakefield Council on the weeks beginning September 25 and October 2.
6 Bransdale Mews, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2SZ: Single-storey extension to rear, creation of store within existing, new access door to front
139 Blacker Lane, Netherton, Wakefield WF4 4EZ: Variation of condition (provision of hard surfacing)
34 Teall Street, Wakefield, WF1 1QF: Internally illuminated fascia sign
63 Front Street, Castleford, WF10 4RN: Fire escape staircase and retrospecting retaining wall
New Road, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AT: Work lime tree
28 Firville Avenue, Normanton, WF6 1HL: Loft conversion with dormer to rear, roof light to front and alteration to soil vent pipe
2 Ossett Trinity ARLFC, Northfield Road, Ossett, WF5 9EF: Single-storey extension to clubhouse
Lower Warrengate, Wakefield, WF1 1QA: Two sponsorship signs
13 Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HN: Proposed dwelling and new access
82 Grove Drive, South Kirkby, WF9 3PT: Rear ground floor extension to replace conservatory and new external skin to insulate house
The Oaklands, Hemsworth, WF9 4TT: Variation of condition (approved plans)
63 High Street, South Hiendley, S72 9AH: Two-storey extension
Land to rear of 24 Bondgate, Pontefract, WF8 2JJ: Application for approval of reserved matters (access, scale, layout, appearance and landscaping)
Woodhouse Back Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JT: Single-storey extension to the side with balcony to first floor and associated internal reconfiguration
Throstle Farm Junior and Infant School, Hazel Road, Knottingley, WF11 0PA: Residential development for up to 49 dwellings (outline with details of access included) (Resubmission)
Ossett Health Village, Kingsway, Ossett, WF5 8DF: Installation of solar panels
Land off Neil Fox Way Phase 3 (parcels 4 and 8) City Fields, Wakefield: Full planning application for 122 residential units , associated car parking, garages, vehicular, pedestrian and cycle access and infrastructure; foul and surface water drainage infrastructure, public open space and landscape and biodiversity enhancements; with vehicular access from Neil Fox Way
1 Nostell Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DB: Single-storey extension to rear, porch to front
71A Doncaster Road, Wakefield, WF1 5DX: Removal of condition (programme of archaeological recording)
137 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8TY: Two-storey rear extensions
Land off Neil Fox Way, Wakefield, WF1 4FY: Discharge of condition (lighting design - biodiversity)
The Old Vicarage, Whitwood Lane, Castleford, WF10 5QD: Conversion of former children's nursery into one detached dwelling
1 Tumbling Hill, Carleton, Pontefract, WF8 3SA: Fell sycamore
14 Laithes View, Wakefield WF2 9HY: Demolition of conservatory and construction of rear and side extension
Saxon Thorpe Lane, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract ,WF8 3HE: Single-storey extensions to front and rear and juliet balcony to rear
82 High Street, Ossett, WF5 9RQ: Two-storey rear extension
56 Foxholes Lane, Normanton, WF6 2PD: Garage conversion to internal room
14 Mill Farm Drive, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QP: Removal of palm tree in front garden as non native and will allow me to replace with native plants
24 School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 7SP: Remove two limbs from conifer
107 Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NF: Detached garage
12 High Farm Meadow, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1PB: Proposed solar photovoltaic panels to the south west elevation