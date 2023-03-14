WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: 66 new homes planned for city housing development

The applications were validated by Wakefield Council in the week beginning Monday, March 6, and the outcomes are yet to be determined.

End of Andrew Street, Wakefield: Removal of lime tree

Kirkthorpe Hall, Half Moon Lane, Kirkthorpe, Wakefield, WF1 5SY: Works to lime tree

17 Brick Street, Wakefield, WF2 9LX: Rear dormer, roof windows, new window in side elevation and removal of chimneys

21 Green End Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7AG: Proposed single storey extension to rear

405 Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6BG: Single storey side and rear extension

1A Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HN: Various works to sycamore and maple trees

Toy Box, 11 Market Street, Wakefield, WF1 1DD: Various works to 11 trees

Land adj 120 Horbury Road, Wakefield WF2 8UB: Building to include six flats, associated cycle and bin stores

22 Seymour Street, Wakefield, WF2 7RA: Single-storey extension to side and rear

Stetan House, Redhill Drive, Castleford, WF10 3HF: Part 1st floor extension to side, part two storey, part single-storey extensions to rear

Land off Mill Lane, Ackworth, WF7 7NW: Residential development for four dwellings with matters of layout and access only (outline application for access and layout with all other matters reserved)

71 Deneside, Ossett, Wakefield WF5 8EB: Two storey extension to side and single storey extension to rear

16 Ivy Terrace, South Elmsall, WF9 2RX: Part two storey, part single-storey extension to side. Single storey storey extension to front. Demolition of garage

The Gallery, Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield WF1 3QW: Felling two lime trees

34 Wynthorpe Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5BB: Proposed boundary fence

Next to warehouse land south of Field Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2SX: Non-material amendment to planning permission 'Construction of a warehouse and distribution centre' amendments comprise of: Installation of vehicle activated digital height indicator

City Fields Phase 5B, land off Neil Fox Way, Wakefield: Residential development of 66 dwellings and associated works

Next warehouse off Field Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2RH: Non-material amendment to planning permission 'Construction of a warehouse and distribution centre', amendments comprise of: Introduction of a drop off layby designed to allow vehicles to temporarily pull into off Field Lane and installation of a secure access pedestrian turnstile to facilitate convenient access into site

Kayes Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SL: Discharge of condition 4 (external walls) and condition 5 (windows/doors) from approved application

Highfields (The Park,) Mill Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2DS: Variation of conditions 2 (approved plans) and 4 (highway verge) or approved application for 'Extensions and external alterations to southern part of building to form one detached dwelling' due to alterations to proposed access arrangements

126 Hollin Lane, Crigglestone, WF4 3EG: First floor extension and new roof to existing property, two storey side extension and two storey front extension, boundary treatment works, alterations to vehicle crossing area and demolition of existing side and rear extensions

8 Trent Bridge Way, Wakefield, WF1 3QJ: Single storey rear extension with link existing garage and increase height to existing fence

35 Millcroft, Lofthouse, WF3 3TH: Proposed extended accommodation over utility/playroom

Unit 3 and 4 Burgage Square, Wakefield, WF1 2TS: Installation of six louvres at ground floor level and four at roof level with three ventilation roof cowls located on the plant enclosure roof

