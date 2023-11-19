WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Changes proposed for Wood Street Police Station scheme

Here’s the latest planning applications covering all areas of the Wakefield district.

The following entries were validated by Wakefield Council the week beginning October 30.

2 Cottam Croft, Hemsworth, WF9 4HU: Two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions

5 Oakland Road, Wakefield, WF1 5LZ: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 6m, maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.8m

6 Acacia Close, Castleford, WF10 3PG: Loft conversion with dormer to rear and roof windows to front

Land at Whistler Drive, Castleford, WF10 5HX: Discharge of conditions (crime reduction measures, EV charging and building service plant)

3 Eskdale Avenue, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2RE: Part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extensions with changes to openings

Unit 2 North Street, Castleford, WF10 1LG: Change of use of commercial unit to form six one-bed residential apartments including external alterations

8B North Street, Castleford, WF10 1LG: Change of use of commercial unit to form two two-bed residential dwellings including external alterations

8C North Street, Castleford, WF10 1LG: Change of use of commercial unit to form one two-bed and one single-bed residential dwelling including external alterations

25 School Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6PA: Discharge of conditions (radon, landscaping, materials dormers, and boundary treatments)

78 Reg Greenwood (Tyres & Exhausts) Ltd, Knottingley Road, Pontefract, WF8 2LB: Change of use from store to MOT bays

2 Churchill Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6RG: First-floor extension to front, new window to WC on front elevation at ground floor

4 Willowbrook Manor, Horbury, WF4 5FA: Heat pump on the side elevation

16 Wiston Drive, Pontefract, WF8 2UX: Two-storey extension to side

7 Wiston Drive, Pontefract, WF8 2UX: Single-storey rear extension with flat roof and parapet with a maximum projection of 5m, maximum height of 3.3m and a maximum eaves height of 2.9m

Plot 8, land south of Newmarket Lane, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4BY: Discharge of conditions (invasive non-native species management plan)

Yankin Villa, Ninevah Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AW: Detached dwellinghouse and garage to replace existing, alterations to vehicular access and new boundary wall

1 Maltkiln Croft, Wakefield, WF2 7LL: Two-storey rear extension, single-storey extension to front, new entrance porch, new entrance pier and gates to drive, railings to existing wall, enlargement of existing hardstanding area

Police Station, Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2HJ: Discharge of conditions (phasing plan, foul and surface water drainage, temporary drainage, flood route, remediation, radon protection, wheel cleaning, CEMP, dust control measures, vehicle restriction signage, car park management, noise assessment, energy/water efficiency and renewables, and materials)

12 Kestrel Mews, Normanton, WF6 1ZU: Two-storey extension to side

12 Beechwood Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9JZ: Proposed single-storey rear extension

9 Stanley Street Wakefield WF1 4NB: Proposed single-storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 6m, maximum height of 3.95m and a maximum eaves height of 2.8m

1 Ibbottson Street, Wakefield, WF1 5BH: Prior approval of change of use from commercial business and service to dwellinghouse

Chep (UK) Ltd, Park Road, Pontefract, WF8 4QD: Removal of existing temporary building and construction of storage warehouse