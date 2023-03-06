WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Changes to plan for Nostell Bridge and new lighting for dog training centre

These are all the planning applications validated by Wakefield Council in the week beginning Monday, February 27, 2023 and the outcomes are yet to be determined.

Changes to a plan for Nostell Bridge, new lights proposed for a dog training facility, and a couple of new homes are on the agenda.

Unit 15 To 17 Langthwaite Road, Langthwaite Grange Ind Est, South Kirkby, WF9 3AP: New door and windows at ground floor, new windows to 1st floor

These are the latest planning applications for the Wakefield district.

133 High Street, Normanton, WF6 1NW: Thinning of upper branches of 1 Silver Birch tree

Nostell Bridge, Doncaster Road (A638), Nostell, Wakefield: Discharge of condition 2 (archaeological recording) from approved application 22/01954/LBC

4 High Street, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JZ: Felling of tree T1 - 5-day notice

298 Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6AT: Removal of existing timber fencing above boundary wall, and increase in the height of existing boundary wall. New gate piers and metal gate

18 Lime Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 6RY: Proposed balcony at first floor level with amendments to existing openings at the side and rear and associated internal alterations

41 Victoria Avenue Wakefield WF2 9QL: Enforcement case

The Wakefield Dog Training Club, Owl Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 9AU: Replacement timber building and installation of external flood lighting to training area

Land adj. 6 Carr Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4QN: 1 dwelling on land adjacent to 1A Old Road, access from Carr Lane. Formation of new access for no 6 Carr Lane from Old Road

82 Woodhouse Road, Wakefield, WF1 4NG: Porch and canopy to front, two storey extension to side, single storey extension and accessible ramp to rear and hardstanding parking area to side

