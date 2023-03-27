WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Dental surgery to expand and trees to be cut down
The planning requests covering all of the Wakefield district include home alterations, tree felling and industrial work.
These applications submitted to Wakefield Council are from the weeks beginning March 13 and March 20.
87 Old Road, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4QY: Single storey side extension to existing bungalow
33 Beckett Close, Horbury, WF4 5QX: Conversion of existing garage into living space and external alterations
68 Flanshaw Road, Wakefield, WF2 9ES: Hip-to-gable extension and rear dormer
51 Westways, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0TE: Single storey extension to the front
231 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RE: Increase in overall roof height of 2.9m, with maximum eaves height of 5.3m and maximum ridge height of 9.2m above ground level, to create an additional storey to the existing dwelling
56 Thorntree Avenue, Crofton, WF4 1NU: Single storey rear extension
416 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 2JB: Two storey extension to rear
147 Barnsley Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4PQ: Two storey extension to front and side. Internal alterations
Sandal Dental Surgery, Sandal Castle Centre, Asdale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7JE: Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of approved application dated from 27 January, 20202, which granted permission for a first floor extension to Sandal Dental Care to permit an increase in flat roof, eaves and ridge heights and an extra roof light (retrospective)
Grass verge, Colorado Way, Glasshoughton, Castleford: Installation of 15m high phase eight street poles, supporting six antennas, three equipment cabinets and ancillary development thereto, including one GPS module
Land adjacent to 99 Sandy Lane, Middlestown, WF4 4PP: Discharge of condition 7 materials from approved application and discharge of condition 3 (slab and floor levels) and condition 4 (Ground investigation) from approved application
17 Leafield Drive, Wakefield, WF2 0FT: Proposed single storey side extension
41 Pine Tree Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4LS: Single storey extension to rear
22 Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2SE: Replacement shopfront
1 Madeley Mews, Havercroft, WF4 2FL: Proposed detached garage to side
34 Dimple Gardens, Ossett, WF5 8LJ: Demolition of existing garage, two storey extension to side and single storey extension to front
Portakabin Limited, Carr Wood Road, Castleford, WF10 4PT: Discharge of condition 4 (land stability) from approved application
2 Haslegrave Park, Crigglestone, WF4 3GA: Removal of 18 trees, 14 owing to silvicultural thinning (one Beech, one Silver Birch, five Cherry Plum, one Hawthorne, two Hornbeam, two Oak, one Rowan), one owing to proximity to dwelling (one Oak), three owing to poor condition (two Beech, one Cherry). Remaining trees to be allowed pruning of branches to lift the crowns in line with good horticultural practice. Recommendations are referenced in attached tree assessment carried out by MJB Landscaping
Grass verge at Airedale Road, Castleford, WF10 3ED: Installation of 15m high phase nine street pole, supporting six antennas, three equipment cabinets and ancillary development thereto including one GPS module
92 Station Road, Ackworth, WF7 7HL: Single storey rear extension with pitched roof to replace the existing conservatory
Bywater 4 Hill Top Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6PY: Reduction in height of six Conifer Trees
St Michaels, 166 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BQ: Felling one Ash and one Horse Chestnut Tree