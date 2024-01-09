WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Hotel car park could be converted heavy goods vehicle depot

Here are the latest planning applications for the Wakefield district.

The following applications were validated the weeks beginning Monday, December 18 and Monday, January 1.

Custom House, The Springs, Wakefield, WF1 1QB: Prior approval for change of use of the first floor from vacant offices to six apartments

4 Ryburn Place, Wakefield, WF2 8DT: Single-storey ancillary outbuilding to front

Land to rear 64 Blacker Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 3DW: Construction of new detached bungalow and associated works including upgrade to existing track and access. Partial demolition of stable block, demolition of timber outbuilding and removal of storage containers

Land at Leyland Villa/Lilley Terrace, South Kirkby: Residential development for six dwellings including demolition of Leyland Villa and associated works (revised application)

16 Station Street, Wakefield, WF1 5AF: New dwelling and conversion of outbuilding to form accomodation

Car park opposite Premium Inn, Altofts Lane, Castleford WF10 5PZ: Material change of use of car park ancillary to a hotel to heavy goods vehicle depot and the construction of CCTV columns (retrospective)

Ossett Brewery, Kings Yard, Low Mill Road, Ossett, WF5 8ND: Change of use from brewery, offices and welfare facilities to a mixed use site with bar and entertainment facilities for events and functions

1 Beechwood House, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4EE: Fell copper beech tree

The Kings High School, Mill Hill Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4JF: Various works as detailed in the submitted tree survey

48 Pontefract Road, Ackworth, WF7 7LL: Discharge of condition (external materials)

55 Major Street, Wakefield, WF2 7SB: Demolish single-storey rear extension, construct single-storey rear extension

3 Cardigan Terrace, Wakefield, WF1 3DF: Horse chestnut – remove defective lowest western branch overhanging adjacent car park. Reduce remaining crown back to suitable points by maximum of 2-3m, according to British standard

Land at Snowhill, Wakefield: Discharge of condition (external materials)

Dandy Mill Farm, Water Lane, Pontefract WF8 2JX: Discharge of conditions (construction environmental management plan, materials, wheel washing, arboricultural method statement and tree protection plan, finished floor levels)

Land off Wood Lane, Castleford: Discharge of condition (arboricultural method statement and tree protection plan) from approved application

162-164 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1UD: External alterations to building, including the replacement and installation of openings, removal of fire stairwell and rendering of building, the construction of a canopy and installation of new fencing and brick piers

1 Maryfield Gardens, Ossett, WF5 0TW: Single-storey rear extension

Hall Farm, Loscoe Lane, Ackton, Pontefract, WF7 6HS: Change of use of an agricultural building to three dwelling houses and associated development

Pinderfields General Hospital, Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF1 4DG: Various tree works

85 Almshouse Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7ST: Detailed application for one dwelling following demolition/removal of four outbuildings (two garages, one former railway carriage and one storage container), and one stable and associated works

29 Love Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4EG: Two-storey extension to front

City Fields Phase 5B, land off Neil Fox Way, Wakefield: Discharge of conditions (overheating, cycle storage, speed reduction measures, travel plan, surface water outfall)