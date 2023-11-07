WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Licensed bar proposed for gym

Here are the latest planning applications for the Wakefield district.

Stock image

The following applications were validated by Wakefield Council the weeks beginning October 9 and October 16.

17 Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield WF1 2BB: Two-storey rear extension, alterations to garage roof with associated internal and external works (modified proposal)

16 Vickers Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2LN: Tile effect replacement roof to conservatory

Dakin Flathers, Boothroyds Way, Featherstone, WF7 6RA: Discharge of conditions (remediation and land stability)

Land off Sowgate Lane, Pontefract: Change of use of land to equestrian and construction of stable block, with new access to Sowgate Lane

Market Hall, Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre, Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1AD: Discharge of condition (details of colour finishes)

173 Manygates Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7DR: 1 Carpinus tree, crown Lift by 3m, crown reduce canopy all round by 2m, crown thin by 5 per cent

Land south of Field Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2SX: Discharge of condition (road safety audit stage)

Long Lane Manor, Long Lane, Ackworth, WF7 7EY: Certificate of existing lawful development for extensions and alterations to dwellinghouse (resubmission of application)

3 Calder Row, Ward Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4LX: Proposed two storey rear extension, single storey side extension and window alterations

23 Langdale Avenue, Normanton, WF6 2SB: Demolition of garage, part two-storey, part single-storey extensions to side and single storey extension to rear

Fitness Base, 61A Northgate, Pontefract, WF8 1HJ: Demolition of existing building and construction of a new building to create a licensed bar (part retrospective)

Meadowcroft School, 24 Bar Lane, Wakefield, WF1 4AD: Fell ash

Manor House Cottage, Heath, Wakefield, WF1 5SL: Horse chestnut – crown lift epicormic growth to 5m from ground level, crown reduce secondary growth towards the dwelling to achieve a maximum space of 2m, remove branch being damaged and causing damage by direct contact to stable roof

34 Barnsley Road, Ackworth, WF7 7NB: Listed building consent for proposed internal alterations to include a ground floor WC and associated works

9 Fairfield Avenue, Normanton, WF6 2NH: Proposed outbuilding (retrospective)

17 Smeaton Road, Upton, WF9 1EY: Proposed porch to front

40 Gagewell Drive, Horbury, WF4 6BS: Raising roof to flat roof and alterations to fenestrations to existing single-storey side extension

Featherstone Hall, 15 Faviell Gardens, Featherstone, WF7 6FF: Proposed detached garage with dormers

51 Gargrave Crescent, Hemsworth, WF9 4EY: Proposed single-storey extension to the side of the property and addition of soil vent pipe to rear elevation

16 Church Lane, Normanton, WF6 1EU: Discharge of conditions (external materials, radon protection and CEMP)

89 Cumbrian Way, Wakefield, WF2 8JS: Two-storey extension to rear, first floor extension to side and internal alterations

34 Newlands Drive, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4DU: Single-storey rear extension with associated internal reconfiguration and reduction to detached, external store

2 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 3JT: Tree work to fell elm tree - five day notice

12 Carr Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HJ: Discharge of condition (tree protection, landscaping, finished floor levels, materials, boundary treatments and radon)

23 Ridings Way, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3SJ: Demolition of existing conservatory, construction of replacement extension

150 Barnsley Road, Hemsworth, WF9 4PQ: Certificate of lawfulness for existing change of use from dwellinghouse to residential institutions

10 Millcroft Rise, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3TL: Proposed rear boundary fence adjacent to Moor Road

37 Lisheen Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4NB: Single-storey extension to rear with a maximum projection of 5m, maximum height of 3.1m and a maximum eaves height of 2.85m

11 Wesley Street, Ossett, WF5 8ER: Change of use of first floor only from office to flat

27E Stoney Lane, Hall Green, Wakefield, WF4 3JP: Detached double garage

5 Ropergate, Pontefract, WF8 1LL: Change of use from beauty salon to vehicle hire with driver and booking office

56 Sandy Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PN: Change of use of land to dog training including kennels, hardstanding and fencing (retrospective)

180 Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AJ: Partial change of use of the first floor to convert commercial ancillary space to additional residential apartment

2 Woodthorpe Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6HX: Various tree works as detailed on the tree map

249 Painthorpe Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3HR: Tw0-storey rear extension

52 Halfpenny Lane, Featherstone, WF7 6LD: Two-storey extension to side, single-storey extension with terrace above to rear and dormer to rear

2 Gateways, Wakefield, WF1 2LZ: Engineering works to create off street parking area to front

Land off City Field Court, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NG: Discharge of conditions (materials and lighting)

37 Robson Close, Pontefract, WF8 3PZ: Detached garden office

62-64 Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2RF: Relocation of existing fascia sign panels and installation of new non illuminated signage and removal of and alterations to the existing shop fronts, change of ese of the existing pharmacy to include a cafe

Land at Princes Drive/Longwall Road, Pontefract: Temporary planning approval of a sales area comprising of car parking and siting of cabin for a period of 18 months

Foxholes, Foxholes Lane, Normanton, WF6 2PE: Alterations to existing porch and creation of new canopy to front, first floor infill to rear with new roof, and single storey extension to rear

Moto Hospitality Northbound, Bramley Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4LQ: Drive-thru restaurant unit with access, parking, landscaping and other associated works

Tip Tanker Services, Pontefract Road, Knottingley, WF11 8SP: Surface-mounted industrial building ancillary to existing operations

645 Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DL: Conversion of part of garage roof to increase the area of the existing platform/balcony, replace existing balustrade with a 1.1m high obscurely glazed balustrade, and construction of timber fencing 1.5m in height on the northern boundary (part retrospective)

34 Brookfields, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NL: Single-storey rear extension and garage conversion

Pear Tree Farm, Peartree Field Lane, Wentbridge, Pontefract, WF8 3JQ: Demolition of aircraft hangar building and construction of extension

Unit 2, Pioneer Way, Castleford, WF10 5QU: Two surface-mounted prefabricated industrial buildings on existing hardstanding