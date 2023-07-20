WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: New 10ft security fence to be built at psychiatric hospital

The following applications were validated by Wakefield Council on the week beginning June 19.

39 Chapel Street, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2AD: Proposed single storey side and rear extension with front porch, external alterations and widening of existing dropped kerb access point

Unit 1, Gilcar Way, Wakefield Europort, Castleford, WF10 5QS: Change of use of existing unit from 'manufacturing and distribution' to 'storage, distribution and business services' and construction of modular building, portacabin and removable training pylons for creation of training facility

4 Coxley Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PU: Full planning permission for replacement four bed detached dwelling and associated works

4 Coxley Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PU: Construction of private equestrian arena and replacement stable block and garage and associated works

17 Holmfield Grove, Wakefield, WF2 7AE: Demolition of existing garage and construction of single storey side extension

Pildacre Farm, Pildacre Lane, Ossett, WF5 8HN: Discharge of condition 3 (lighting) from approved application

7 Green Park Avenue, Ossett, WF5 0AY: Proposed double storey side extension and single storey rear extension

Whitwood Grange, Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, WF10 4ES: Non material amendment to approved planning application (which granted permission for 'proposed single storey rear extension') to reposition openings from the side to the rear elevation

1 Beechwood House, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4EE: Two storey rear extension, single storey side extension including balcony above. Proposed double garage

8 Bramley Crescent, Wakefield, WF1 2NF: Single storey front extension

Park Croft, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, WF7 7EU: Three single storey rear extensions with maximum projection of 8m, maximum height of 4m and maximum height of eaves 3.75m

Park Croft, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, WF7 7EU: Proposed first floor extension to existing dwelling

Walton Golf Centre, Common Lane, Walton, WF2 6PS: Detached garage

39-41 Low Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PS: Part single, part two storey rear extension

Bullcliff Grange, Denby Dale Road, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JN: Discharge of condition 2 archaeological recording from approved application

4 Potter Mews, Wakefield, WF1 3FD: Proposed rear orangery

4 Water Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JQ: Removal or significant reduction of dead lime tree

Newton Lodge, Fieldhead Hospital, Ouchthorpe Lane, Wakefield WF1 3SP: Proposed 3.2m security fence with double leaf gate and rubber crumb surface to existing courtyard

Pineapple Inn, 320 Wakefield Road, Warmfield, Wakefield ,WF1 5TR: Residential development of two underground dwellings

Golden Ball PH, 20 Horsefair, Pontefract, WF8 1NX: Change of use of public house with living accommodation above to cafe with four apartments

30 Ferry Lane, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4JU: Single storey extension to rear of shop

11 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton, WF6 1JJ: Part single storey extension, part two storey extension to front and side

Feathers Field, Wakefield Road, Warmfield, Wakefield, WF1 5TR: Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) pursuant to approved application, which granted planning permission for agricultural building to permit changes to the approved plans to amend the roof design

8 Mill Hill Lane, Pontefract, WF8 4JA: Proposed rear extension to existing bungalow

Unit 68 (B15) Junction 32 Outlet Shopping Village, Castleford, WF10 4FR: Change of use to a mixed retail and cafe/restaurant use

43 Lindale Garth, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RW: Single storey extension/garage to side

Fountain House, 3 The Walled Garden, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JW: Single storey extension to rear

352 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8JQ: Single storey porch to the front

4 Woodside Drive, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NA: Single storey extensions to front, side and rear

5 Holly Bank, Ackworth, WF7 7LE: Fell sycamore tree. Prune back by 1.5m to 2m all other branches from adjacent trees overhanging the property boundary

8 Hilltop Close, Castleford, WF10 4SX: Part two storey part single storey extension to rear

Rutland Mills, Tootal Street, Wakefield: Discharge of condition 19 (employment and skills) from approved application

172 Hollin Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3EG: Retention of existing building to use for chicken keeping and hatchery, store of agricultural equipment

12 Trough Well Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0LN: Proposed two storey side extension and single storey rear extension

6 Ferry Lane Stanley Wakefield WF3 4JR: Removal of condition 17 (nocturnal bat survey) of approved application, which granted permission for demolition of existing dwelling and construction of two homes (outline including access, appearance, layout and scale with landscaping being a reserved matter)

Ackworth, WF7 7EE: Discharge of conditions 2 (details of rainwater goods) and 3 (window and door details) from approved application

10 Church Street Woolley Wakefield WF4 2JU: Lime, acers, sycamore, crown clean and thin. Repeat of works previously approved in 2019

Land north of 7-11 The Springs, Wakefield, WF1 1QE: The installation of sculptural planters with seating and sculptural archways

16 Dovedale Close, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1SS: Single storey extension to rear. Demolition of existing conservatory and shed

2 Horner Place, Wakefield Road, Normanton, WF6 2BP: Detached four bedroom house

Alcudia Woolley, Low Moor Lane, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2LN: Change of use from mixed agricultural/residential to mixed use plant hire and aggregates business/residential, including use of existing office as a physiotherapy room for personal use, construction of push walls, resiting of containers, plant storage, associated works and landscaping scheme (part retrospective)

Windrush, 24 Darrington Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3DS: Single storey extension to rear

6 Ferry Lane, Stanley, Wakefield: Discharge of conditions 5 (materials), 6 (landscaping),7 (FFL), 8 (crime), 13 (foul and surface water drainage), 14 (surface water), 16 (radon), 17 (bats) from approved application

Coca Cola Enterprises Limited, Kenmore Road, Wakefield, WF2 0XR: Partial demolition of existing warehouse and erection of automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) warehouse

6 Tower Close, Pontefract, WF8 4SS: Single storey rear extension

14 Bannockburn Way, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2SQ: Application of render to front and side elevations.

