WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Proposals submitted for former Ferrybridge Power Station
and live on Freeview channel 276
The follow applications were validated the weeks beginning November 6 and November 13.
32 Cross Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4QE: Alteration of front garage door to a window and door.
80 Manor Road, Ossett, WF5 0LF: Demolitionof existing buildings and construction of a single detached dwelling,including access improvements (outline, with all matters reserved except for access)
HMP Wakefield, 5 Love Lane, Wakefield, WF2 9AG: Minor external works to improve fire safety in several locations within the HMP Wakefield prison facility
15B Birkwood Road Normanton WF6 2NL: Single-storey extension to side
Land off Wharfedale Drive, Altofts: Residential development (83 dwellings) and associated works
1 Woolley Hart Way, Castleford, WF10 5YA: Garage conversion-
--
1-3 Dunbar Street, Wakefield, WF1 5EG: Proposed change of use to nine-bed HMO
7 Lake Yard, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AE: Single-storey rear extension
13 Chevet Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6JB: Two-storey extension to side and rear and insertion of new first floor window to side
25 Mount Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 8QG: Front extension
40 Wentworth Drive, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1LH: Single-storey extension to side and rear
West Lodge, Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QQ: Crown reduce a group of conifer/laurel trees to provide clearances over adjacent parking bays
189 Carleton Road, Pontefract, WF8 3NH: Single-storey extension to rear
Willow Lea, College Grove, Castleford, WF10 5NS: Proposed small ground array of five solar panels to rear
6 Badsworth Court, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1NW: Removal of two elm trees that are now completely dead having previously contracted Dutch elm disease
Goldwing Farm, Shay Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF2 6PR: Conversion of 50 per cent of the existing agricultural barn to a single dwelling with the remaining 50 per cent of the barn to be retained as an agricultural workshop and store
16 Church Lane Normanton WF6 1EU: Discharge of conditions (landscaping, lighting, crime and vehicular access restriction)
Unit 1 Paragon Business Park, 1 Paragon Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2UF: Installation of two car park barriers and associated works, together with installation of two CCTV camera posts, one call post to main entrance and minor alteration to car park layout
11 Northcroft Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2UW: Proposed single-storey rear extension
38-42 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1TQ: Change of use to the ground, first and second floor from class E space to 14 residential flats
92 Upper Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NF: Roof lift, front Juliet balconies, rear dormer, rear single-storey extension, front porch and detached double garage
Former Coal Yard, Ferrybridge 'C' Power Station, Kirkhaw Lane, Ferrybridge, Knottingley, WF11 8RD: Hybrid planning application seeking: Full permission sought for site infrastructure works including alterations to existing rail infrastructure, construction of an estate road, highways improvements to Kirkhaw Lane, the Kirkhaw Lane/B6136 junction, works to the Old Great North Road/B6136/A162 north-bound slip road junction, and a new all-movement traffic light junction on the A162, with associated landscaping, drainage, infrastructure and engineering works, and the demolition of existing buildings. Outline permission sought for the development of general industrial (B2 use class) and storage and distribution (B8 use class) employment floorspace with ancillary offices, access and parking arrangements from the estate road, service yard areas, landscaping, drainage, and associated infrastructure and engineering works