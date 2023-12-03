WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Proposals submitted for former Ferrybridge Power Station

Here are the latest planning applications for the Wakefield district.

The follow applications were validated the weeks beginning November 6 and November 13.

32 Cross Road, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4QE: Alteration of front garage door to a window and door.

80 Manor Road, Ossett, WF5 0LF: Demolitionof existing buildings and construction of a single detached dwelling,including access improvements (outline, with all matters reserved except for access)

HMP Wakefield, 5 Love Lane, Wakefield, WF2 9AG: Minor external works to improve fire safety in several locations within the HMP Wakefield prison facility

15B Birkwood Road Normanton WF6 2NL: Single-storey extension to side

Land off Wharfedale Drive, Altofts: Residential development (83 dwellings) and associated works

1 Woolley Hart Way, Castleford, WF10 5YA: Garage conversion-

1-3 Dunbar Street, Wakefield, WF1 5EG: Proposed change of use to nine-bed HMO

7 Lake Yard, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4AE: Single-storey rear extension

13 Chevet Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6JB: Two-storey extension to side and rear and insertion of new first floor window to side

25 Mount Crescent, Wakefield, WF2 8QG: Front extension

40 Wentworth Drive, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1LH: Single-storey extension to side and rear

West Lodge, Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QQ: Crown reduce a group of conifer/laurel trees to provide clearances over adjacent parking bays

189 Carleton Road, Pontefract, WF8 3NH: Single-storey extension to rear

Willow Lea, College Grove, Castleford, WF10 5NS: Proposed small ground array of five solar panels to rear

6 Badsworth Court, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1NW: Removal of two elm trees that are now completely dead having previously contracted Dutch elm disease

Goldwing Farm, Shay Lane, Crofton, Wakefield, WF2 6PR: Conversion of 50 per cent of the existing agricultural barn to a single dwelling with the remaining 50 per cent of the barn to be retained as an agricultural workshop and store

16 Church Lane Normanton WF6 1EU: Discharge of conditions (landscaping, lighting, crime and vehicular access restriction)

Unit 1 Paragon Business Park, 1 Paragon Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2UF: Installation of two car park barriers and associated works, together with installation of two CCTV camera posts, one call post to main entrance and minor alteration to car park layout

11 Northcroft Avenue, South Elmsall, WF9 2UW: Proposed single-storey rear extension

38-42 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1TQ: Change of use to the ground, first and second floor from class E space to 14 residential flats

92 Upper Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NF: Roof lift, front Juliet balconies, rear dormer, rear single-storey extension, front porch and detached double garage