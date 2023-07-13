WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Proposals submitted for two new mobile phone masts

Holy Family and St Michael's Catholic Primary School, Cobblers Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2HN: Discharge of condition 2 (demolition method statement) from approved application

Land at Newton Bar, Wakefield: Change of use of land and earthworks to form landscaped area for public use, with new planting, a new SUDS pond, and a new public footpath

53 Grove Park, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3BZ: Proposed loft conversion with hip to gable roof and dormer to rear

Land adjacent to Danby Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield: Construction of one dwelling and garage with alterations to retained outbuilding including associated landscaping and access works

7 Lake View, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7SN: Replacement and extension of the existing first floor balcony to the front

24 George Street, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DE: Replacement of existing conservatory with two storey rear extension.

Bridge Street Car Park, Castleford, WF10 1HH: Variation of condition 26 (opening hours) of application reference (proposed drive-thru restaurant and associated car parking) to extend the proposed opening hours to permit opening from 7am to 11pm

Land off Redhall Lane, Snowhill, Wakefield, WF1 2AW: Non-material amendment to planning permission relating to substitution of the house type at plot 55, amendment to garage location at plot 56 and associated alterations to driveways of plots 55 and 56, the repositioning of the retaining walls at plots 48-56 and inclusion of retaining walls at plots 72-77 and 55 and 56

22 Wood Mount, Overton, Wakefield WF4 4SB: Single storey rear extension

22 Keystone Avenue, Castleford, WF10 4TH: Single storey rear extension

25 School Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6PA: Discharge of conditions 3 materials and 4 bats for application

T Mobile Site Ref 65027, Castle Head Farm, Castle Head Lane, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3PA: Removal of existing 14m monopole mast and associated compound, and the installation of a replacement base station which includes a 25m lattice sharable mast, 6 antennas, dishes, 7 cabinets. Ancillary development thereto

16 Brook Street, Ossett, WF5 8AX: Discharge of conditions 3 materials drawing, 4 foundation plan, 7 and 8 drainage design from approved application

11 Kilnsey Road, Wakefield, WF1 4RW: Two storey side extension

32 Thornhill Road, Middlestown, Wakefiel,d WF4 4RU: Single storey rear extension and rear flat roof dormer extension

19 Kingsley Avenue, Knottingley, WF11 8PY: Demolition of existing conservatory. construction of a single storey rear extension and alteration to ground floor side window. Reduction in garage size

18A Victoria Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 6EH: Proposed loft conversion with dormer to southern roof

34 Barleyfield Close, Wakefield, WF1 4TB: Single storey rear extension

15 Woodland Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6DB: Proposed rear decking area to provide emergency access from home office

Netherfield Clinic, 9 Netherfield Place, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4LS: Discharge of condition 10 (verification) from approved application

27 Wesley Street, Ossett, WF5 8EU: Single storey extension to side and rear. Extension to existing dormer to rear

69 Thornleigh Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 7SF: Construction of detached garage (retrospective)

99 Horbury Road, Ossett, WF5 0BY: Discharge of condition 3 (materials), condition 4 (remediation), condition 5 (verification), condition 6 (bats), condition 9 (landscaping) and condition 11 (boundary) from approved application

The Featherstone Academy, Pontefract Road, Featherstone, WF7 5AJ: Discharge of condition 9 (verification) from approved application

47 Esther Grove, Wakefield, WF2 8EX: Proposed two-storey side extension

75 George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NQ: Removal of the large section of timber beyond the red line, removal of the remaining limb sections from the green line onwards, and canopy Reduce entire remaining canopy by two metres

Plot 1, Calder Park, Thomas Maddison Lane, Wakefield: Construction of two buildings, to be subdivided internally to create 9 use class B2, B8 and E(g) units, with associated service yard, car parking, fencing and landscaping

3 Cardigan Terrace, Wakefield, WF1 3DF: Horse chestnut: Remove defective lowest western branch overhanging adjacent car park. Reduce remaining crown back to suitable points by maximum of 2-3m

6 Ferry Lane, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4JR: Application for approval of reserved matters (landscaping) following the grant of outline planning permission for the construction of two dwellings

16 Eastwood Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 0HE: Construction of new end terrace dwelling with associated parking on land west of Meadow Lane

West Yorkshire Police, Stephenson Way, Wakefield, WF2 0XY: Non-material amendment to approved application (extension to yard area and creation of additional car parking areas) comprising minor alteration to construction details, repositioning of proposed fence line to east site boundary and revised drainage infrastructure to enable the development to come forward on a phased basis together with the variation of conditions 2 (approved plans) and 10 (drainage) to insert the revised plan

Land off Wakefield Road, Streethouse, WF7 6BS: Residential development of two dwellings

45 Huddersfield Road, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JP: Construction of replacement detached garage

33 Monckton Drive, Castleford, WF10 3HT: Proposed change of use including the conversion of the existing office/utility room to nail bar, formation of three parking spaces and dropped kerb to highway

32 Carr Lane, Castleford, WF10 4PL: Three new build townhouses and conversion of existing dwelling to form two flats

Priory Cottage, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, WF7 7EF: Variation of condition 2 (plans list) of consent to increase roof pitch to 25 degrees (to facilitate the slate roof

covering) and to amend boundary treatment to stone wall and timber gate at plot 8

25 New Road, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5LS: Application for planning permission for one dwelling

Half Moon Lodge, Kirkthorpe Lane, Kirkthorpe, Wakefield, WF1 5SZ: Removal of conservatory to side elevation and construction of single storey side extension incorporating balcony/platform to flat roof.

68 Dunbar Street, Wakefield, WF1 5EG: Discharge of condition 3 (materials) from approved application