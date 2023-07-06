WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Trees could be cut back after squirrels damage branches

The following applications were validated by Wakefield Council on the week beginning Monday, June 5.

39 Westfield Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4NN: New pitched roof to replace existing flat roof. Internal and external alterations. Conversion of existing garage into habitable space

6 Cyprus Street, Wakefield, WF1 2RW: Conversion/extension of garage/store room to form study and utility

2 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 3JT: Discharge of condition 3 (arboricultural method statement) from approved application

36 The Green, Sharlston Common, Wakefield WF4 1EF: Discharge of conditions3 (remediation), 4 (verification report), 5 (unexpected contamination),

6 (land stability), 7 (confirmation of land stability), 8 (bat and swift nesting), 9 (boundaries), 10 (landscaping) and 11 (cycle parking) from approved application

1 Beechwood House, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4EE: Copper Beech: Remove squirrel damaged branches and deadwood from crown. Crown Reduce to allow 2m clearance to adjacent building to the south west side

34 Oakwood Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9JS: Two storey extension and dormer to rear

2 Park Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JT: Construction of a detached garage

197 Aketon Road, Castleford, WF10 5JB: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension

33 Barleyfield Close, Wakefield, WF1 4TB: Replace plastic cladding with cedar effect and introduce rendering to the front elevation. Remove side window and replace with French Doors allowing enhanced light and access to the garden

6 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF1 1HR: Discharge of condition 3 (construction management plan) from approved application

108 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RJ: Proposed garage to side with terrace above. Single storey extension to side.

6 Chevet Croft, Wakefield, WF2 6QR: Horse chestnut, request to remove two branches

1 Ford Street, Kinsley, WF9 5ED: Construction of dormers to front to add additional floor to previously approved residential accommodation

41 Sandy Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PN: Proposed single storey side extension, internal alterations and render to the existing dwelling and proposed extension

14 Oakmont Close, Normanton, WF6 1UX: Single storey side extension

19 Newton Avenue, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2PX: Single storey rear extension

The Fitzwilliam Centre, Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5AP: Proposed notice board

Gate Farm, Wood Lane, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4NZ: Detailed application for conversion of cattery to one home

8 Willowbrook Manor, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5FA: Proposed construction of brick piers and fence to rear garden

4 Bowness Avenue, Castleford, WF10 3SU: First floor rear extension including change of use of dwelling from C3 to C4 (houses in multiple occupation)

2A Hilda Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0JJ: Demolition of existing outbuilding. Change of use of existing workshop with storage above to workshop with managers flat above, fenestration alterations

Talbot & Falcon, 58 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3AP: Part externally illuminated signage scheme

19A Jerry Clay Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NS: Single storey extension to side. Single storey extension above garage. Internal alterations