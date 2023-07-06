WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Trees could be cut back after squirrels damage branches
The following applications were validated by Wakefield Council on the week beginning Monday, June 5.
39 Westfield Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4NN: New pitched roof to replace existing flat roof. Internal and external alterations. Conversion of existing garage into habitable space
6 Cyprus Street, Wakefield, WF1 2RW: Conversion/extension of garage/store room to form study and utility
2 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 3JT: Discharge of condition 3 (arboricultural method statement) from approved application
36 The Green, Sharlston Common, Wakefield WF4 1EF: Discharge of conditions3 (remediation), 4 (verification report), 5 (unexpected contamination),
6 (land stability), 7 (confirmation of land stability), 8 (bat and swift nesting), 9 (boundaries), 10 (landscaping) and 11 (cycle parking) from approved application
1 Beechwood House, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4EE: Copper Beech: Remove squirrel damaged branches and deadwood from crown. Crown Reduce to allow 2m clearance to adjacent building to the south west side
34 Oakwood Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9JS: Two storey extension and dormer to rear
2 Park Lane, Bretton, Wakefield, WF4 4JT: Construction of a detached garage
197 Aketon Road, Castleford, WF10 5JB: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension
33 Barleyfield Close, Wakefield, WF1 4TB: Replace plastic cladding with cedar effect and introduce rendering to the front elevation. Remove side window and replace with French Doors allowing enhanced light and access to the garden
6 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield, WF1 1HR: Discharge of condition 3 (construction management plan) from approved application
108 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RJ: Proposed garage to side with terrace above. Single storey extension to side.
6 Chevet Croft, Wakefield, WF2 6QR: Horse chestnut, request to remove two branches
1 Ford Street, Kinsley, WF9 5ED: Construction of dormers to front to add additional floor to previously approved residential accommodation
41 Sandy Lane, Middlestown, Wakefield, WF4 4PN: Proposed single storey side extension, internal alterations and render to the existing dwelling and proposed extension
14 Oakmont Close, Normanton, WF6 1UX: Single storey side extension
19 Newton Avenue, Outwood, Wakefield, WF1 2PX: Single storey rear extension
The Fitzwilliam Centre, Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5AP: Proposed notice board
Gate Farm, Wood Lane, Overton, Wakefield, WF4 4NZ: Detailed application for conversion of cattery to one home
8 Willowbrook Manor, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5FA: Proposed construction of brick piers and fence to rear garden
4 Bowness Avenue, Castleford, WF10 3SU: First floor rear extension including change of use of dwelling from C3 to C4 (houses in multiple occupation)
2A Hilda Street, Ossett, Wakefield, WF5 0JJ: Demolition of existing outbuilding. Change of use of existing workshop with storage above to workshop with managers flat above, fenestration alterations
Talbot & Falcon, 58 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3AP: Part externally illuminated signage scheme
19A Jerry Clay Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0NS: Single storey extension to side. Single storey extension above garage. Internal alterations
89 - 91 Cow Lane, Havercroft, Wakefield, WF4 2HF: Change of use of ground floor room of residential property to provide a stock room for the adjoining retail unit. Creation of new goods entrance for the retail unit including new platform and stairs and installation of roller shutter; removal of existing goods entrance door and steps, and new fire exit door and steps