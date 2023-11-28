WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Work to trees at castle and changes proposed for retail park

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council covering all areas of the district.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following applications were validated the weeks beginning October 30 and November 6.

Orchard House, Swanhill Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2SG: Discharge of conditions (construction method statement, wheel washing, finished floor levels, foul and surface water drainage, remediation, details of hard surfacing, means of access to dwelling, materials, energy and water conservation, landscaping, external lighting, boundary treatment, cycle storage, EV Charge Points, verification report, and unexpected contamination)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

6 Lafflands Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2AE: Use of former dwellinghouse to provide residential accommodation and care for no more than two children

Stock image

Land off Chevet Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6PT: Detailed application for one dwelling following demolition of equestrian building

Land off Matty Marsden Lane, Horbury, WF4 6ET: Change of use to a personal use hobby farm, siting and cladding of three shipping containers, and creation of gravel drive into site

Woodmoor House, 120 Wood Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 7SR: Single-storey extension to front elevation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 Kingsley Avenue, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1RN: Radio antenna (retrospective)

220 Queens Drive, Ossett, WF5 0NR: Variation of condition (approved plans)

19 Moore Way, Castleford, WF10 1FF: Rear dormers on roof of dwelling

52-54 Hendal Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7NY: Conversion of detached dwelling into two semi-detached properties. External alterations, demolition of conservatory and creation of access and driveway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stables, Navvy Lane, Royston, Barnsley, S71 4EF: Discharge of conditions (details of land uses, details of proposed lighting, biodiversity enhancement plan and biodiversity landscape plan)

8 Hardwick Crescent, Pontefract, WF8 3RB: Single-storey rear extension, garage conversion to habitable room, dormer extension and whole house render

Land adjacent to 9 Methley Road, Castleford, WF10 1LZ: Discharge of conditions (materials, flood risk and drainage strategy, development flow runoff, remediation strategy, noise protection, verification report and finished floor levels

East House, 10 Church Lane, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JF: Fell dead sycamore

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

56 Meadow Croft, Hemsworth, WF9 4HS: Detached outbuilding to rear

Pontefract Castle, Pontefract WF8 1QH: Work to trees

Colt House, New Road, Woolley, Wakefield, WF4 2JH: Extension and remodelling of existing single-storey three-bed property into a two-storey five-bed property with new rooms in the roof space

30-32 Pontefract Road, Knottingley, WF11 0ES: Part two-storey, part single-storey extension to rear with roof terrace

21 Woolmarket, Pontefract, WF8 1BA: Discharge of condition (measures to reduce the risk of crime)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unit 9B, Westgate Retail and Leisure Park, Ings Road, Wakefield, WF2 9SD: Installation of one illuminated wall mounted fascia signs to front elevation and one non-illuminated wall mounted fascia sign to the side elevation. Fascia signage to new entrance lobby. Removal of existing front canopy and replacement with enclosed entrance lobby, installation of plant in the rear service yard including a new electricity substation. Installation of new louvres and wall-mounted air-conditioning units

5 Carr Beck Road, Castleford, WF10 5JS: Single-storey rear extension

70 Carleton Road, Pontefract, WF8 3NF: Demolition of existing conservatory, garage/utilities room. Construction of a single storey extension to rear

City Fields Phase 5B, Neil Fox Way, Wakefield: Discharge of condition (external materials)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

23 South Drive, Wakefield, WF2 7ND: Single-storey extension to rear of house

First and second floors, 83 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1BP: Change of use of storage area to residential dwelling