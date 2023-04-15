These applications were validated in the weekbeginning April 10.

West Yorkshire Police, Stephenson Way, Wakefield, WF2 0XY: Non-material amendment to approved application dated August 5, 2020, (extension to yard area and creation of additional car parking areas) comprising the introduction of a phasing plan and the variation of conditions 3 (site investigation and earthworks), 4 (ecological enhancement and landscape); 5 (tree protection); 6 (EV charging points); 7 (surfacing); 8 (verification report), 9 (mud on road); 10 (drainage), 11 (RPA protection) and 12 (lighting) to permit the works detailed under those conditions to be carried out on a phased basis

93 Pledwick Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6EB: Construction of detached pool enclosure in rear garden

The Oaks, Tudor Lawns, Carr Gate, Wakefield WF2 0UU: Fell two sycamore trees

Land to rear of 57 Lumley Street, Castleford, WF10 5LY: Sycamore - dever Ivy at base. Remove significant deadwood and crownclean. Draw in lateral branches overhanging garden in line with remaining crown, pruning to suitable suitable growth points

Silcoates School, Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield WF2 0PD: Cherry tree at the side of laundry building, 2m drawback roof and gable. Lime tree next to hall, 2m drawback from roof and gutter

10 Mayors Walk, Pontefract, WF8 2RR: Sycamore - Raise to 5.2m over highway and lane access. Lime - Remove due to cavities. Beech - 2m drawback from the roofs of 10a and

10. Sycamore - raise to 5.2m over Lord Mayors Close and drawback 1m from garage

80A Hollin Drive, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3PR: Alterations to and subsequent retention of dwelling, and a detached garage (part retrospective)

84 Lee Moor Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4EP: Extension to existing detached garage to rear

104 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 2QD: Detailed planning application for two light industrial starter units

24 Weeland Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1AA: Two storey extension to side

14 Garth Street, Castleford, WF10 5DZ: Single storey extension to rear

1A The Mount, Pontefract, WF8 1NE: Ground floor rear extension and patio/steps

56-60 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1XH: Internal refurbishments and external digital advertising scheme

The Elms, 57 Stockingate, South Kirkby, WF9 3QX: Various tree works

153 Horbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 8BG: Single storey porch extension to front with roof extension and hip to gable conversion to form habitable space with dormers to front and rear, enlargement to rear extension and full rendering

21 Stretton Close, Ackton, WF7 6HT: Single storey extension to rear and side

7 Addingford Drive, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 5BW: Re-roofing of existing single storey rear extension

Street Record, Milton Crescent, Wakefield: Amendment of 1.8m acoustic fence to 1.8m brick wall with timber panels.

Thorpe Manor Causeway, Garth Lane, Thorpe Audlin, Pontefract WF8 3HD: Fell one sycamore tree

28 Pledwick Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6DN: Proposed single storey extension to front and side linking house and garage together including re-roofing of existing single storey rear extension/garage and canopy to front to form external porch area