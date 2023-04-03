WAKEFIELD DISTRICT PLANNING: This is are the applications submitted for your neighbourhood
These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.
37 Longlands Road, Ossett, WF5 0QU: Part two, part single storey extension to side and rear
4 Ridings Close, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3SD: Demolition of existing conservatories and construction of new single storey extension to rear
139 Castleford Road, Normanton, WF6 2EL: Single storey extension to rear and conversion of existing outbuilding to ensuite
11 Royds Avenue, Castleford, WF10 3LQ: Replace existing bedroom window with French door and installation of Juliet balcony
645 Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3DL: Variation of condition 2 approved plans from February 2, 2021 to increase the ridge height, amend the profile of the front dormer and dormer window, insert two new rooflights to the front dormer, alter the rear rooflights, render the dwelling and construct new side hallway and store in existing lean to, and conversion of existing garage roof to form balcony with glazed balustrade and timber pergola/veranda (part retrospective)
42 Victoria Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 9QN: Single storey extension to side Unit
9 Fryersway, Ossett, WF5 9TJ: Discharge of conditions 8 (odour impact, disposable carbon cell spec, pleated carbon panel spec), condition 5 (site waste management) and condition 9 (delivery management plan) from approved application relation to unit 2 (Greggs)
Wragby Grange, Doncaster Road, Wragby, WF4 1QX: Removal of condition 3 (highway works) and variation of condition 5 (dog day care hours), 6 (dog grooming hours) and 8 (use) of application dated January 13, 2023, that granted full planning permission for a retrospective change of use of land and buildings for a dog day care facility, dog grooming business and associated works, and retrospective change of use of attached barn
to part of existing dwellinghouse to extend operating hours, increase maximum dog occupancy numbers and remove access improvement works
20 Altofts Lodge Drive, Normanton, WF6 2LB: Part two storey, part single storey extension to rear
17 Ropergate Pontefract WF8 1LL: Refurbishment of existing Class E units to form three units in Class E with new shopfronts and change of use of existing floor space to form eight apartments
64-68 Station Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5BB: Change of use and reconfiguration of first and part ground floor to create seven flats
The Vicarage, George Street, South Hiendley, S72 9BX: Attached garage to side with store below ground, alterations to openings, rendering external walls.
3 Lake Lock Road, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HZ: Detached garage and workshop to side/front
20 Oak Tree Meadow, Walton, WF2 6TF: Sycamore, remove two sections of reaction growth from trunk (epicormic growth to a height of 4m above ground level). Oak, crown raise to 3m over garden, almost touching the ground
2 Oldfield Close, Ossett, WF5 9BG: Two storey extension to rear and detached garage to front
17 Chevet Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6JB: Part two storey part single storey rear extension
Land at School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield: Fell two Elm Trees
162-164 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1UD: Removal of shop front, new of railings and recessed new frontage to ground floor, replacement of canopy and railings to rear, removal of existing fire escape stairs and proposed new openings