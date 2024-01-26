Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The greyhound training centre on Sandy Lane in Middlestown was refused retrospective planning permission over concerns about noise and its position on the green belt.

Wakefield Council planning officials said the facility encroached on green belt and was not an appropriate development for an exception to be made.

But the owners of the land, Terry and Iris Gill, contacted the Express and said they intend to appeal the decision.

Sandy Lane. Picture by Google

They disagreed with many of the commenta shared as part of the planning application.

Mrs Gill said: “The water board was round and told us we dispose of dog waste in the ideal way. Animal welfare assured us that facilities are in perfect condition.

“The animals get massages and a vet comes round every month.

"The noise. We don't agree it's as bad. They only get excited at breakfast time. They don't bark when we have visitors.

“We have been doing it for so long and not one single person came to the door and complained.”

She said there are machines in the individual kennels that alert grandson Philip Barlow, who runs the site, if there is noise from barking.

He is then able to speak to the dogs through an intercom to tell them to be quiet.

Mrs Gill accepted the facility encroached “about 4m” into the green belt.

The plan received 43 letters of objection, 17 letters of support and one neutral comment.

Some residents commented on the application and said there was a strong smell coming from the facility.

Mrs Gill said this was not the case.

The planning application notes that an inspector visited the facility and said there was no odour.

In its report on the decision council planning officials said: “The scheme is considered to form inappropriate development in this green belt location as the use does not meet any of the exceptions of appropriate development within the green belt.