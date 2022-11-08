Wakefield Hospice’s Christmas Tree Collection Service now open for bookings

Almost 1,800 trees were collected by the hospice in January of this year, with customers making a donation to the charity in return for the collection service.

Once the trees are collected, they get transported to Woolley Edge Christmas Tree Farm, where they are chipped and used to help support the growth of the next generation of christmas trees in the years to come.

Alex Cunniff, events fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, said: “Our Christmas Tree Collection Service has grown from strength to strength over the years, last year raising over £20,000 for the first time which is a great achievement and for which we are incredibly grateful to everyone who chose to use our service.

Hospice volunteers Sarah and Kirsty collecting used Christmas trees.

“We recommend a minimum donation of £15 for a collection, and last year it was so heartwarming to see people rounding their donations up to £20, £30 and even £50 – with all proceeds going to support the vital care services provided to local patients and families here at Wakefield Hospice.”

Booking are now open for collections in 2023 , which will take place between Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 15.

Customers are simply asked to book in their tree for collection via the Wakefield Hospice website and then place their tree outside their home by the January 7 ready for collection.

Alex added: “We are fully aware that cash can be tight around Christmas time, particularly during the current financial climate – however our Christmas Tree Service provides an easy way to support your local hospice, whilst providing a service which takes away the strain of getting rid of your old christmas tree – a real win-win situation for everyone.

“We would also like to extend our gratitude to Arrow Self Drive and Woolley Edge Christmas Tree Farm for their support with this initiative.”

Collections are available throughout WF1, WF2, WF3, WF4, WF5, WF6, LS26, LS27 and S75 postcode areas, with a recommended minimum donation of £15 per tree.

Bookings are open now at www.wakefieldhospice.org.

