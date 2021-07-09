Wakefield man sick of potholes takes matters into his own hands and fixes them himself

Linda Banks, who lives on Swithenbank Street, said put in numerous complaints about potholes on her street but nothing was done.

She said she was told it could be months until they were fixed.

She said: "The worst case scenario is someone comes down on a bike, hits a pothole and breaks his neck or ends up dead. The fact is there is rubble all over the road.

Linda Banks

"We should not have to take it into our own hands to do it. it's a busy road and bus route.

"Makes you wonder why you pay your council tax."

But then a neighbour, who asked not to be named, took matters into his own hands and filled some in.

Linda said: "He's just done it to help out. I think a few people might wish they had a neighbour who could do that."

Potholes in Ossett

But Wakefield Council urged residents to not put themselves in danger by fixing potholes themselves.

Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Environment and Streetscene, said: “A number of potholes were identified along Swithenbank Street, Gawthorpe following the severe snow and flood events earlier in the year and these were quickly filled to make them safe.

"Some follow up patching works have been identified that will be completed during the late summer.

“We would urge people not to attempt to fill potholes themselves as they may place themselves or others in danger whilst working on the road. Please report all defects to [email protected] and if considered dangerous, please call 0345 8 506 506.”

Earlier this year it was announced Wakefield Council was investing an additional £150k to tackle potholes in the district after extreme rainfall and freezing temperatures that have impacted on roads up and down the country.