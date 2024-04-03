Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It follows last week’s publication from the Environment Agency of its most recent sewage spill data in rivers across the country. The extent to which Wakefield’s waterways have been impacted was reported by the Express last week.

Simon Lightwood, Labour and Co-operative MP for Wakefield, said: “In Yorkshire, we saw 516,386 hours of sewage spills in 2023, a 122 per cent increase compared to 2022. This is unacceptable.

"We have frankly had enough. It is abhorrent that the Calder and the Aire have had some of the highest levels of sewage spills nationwide.

The River Calder in Wakefield. The river was ranked in a Guardian analysis as the fourth worst in England for sewage spills in 2023. Picture: Scott Merrylees

“Water companies have, for far too long, got away with polluting our rivers whilst water bosses continue to get huge bonuses whilst at the same time putting our water bills up.

“The Conservative Government have been too weak to take on water companies who pollute our natural environment and take decisive action to clean up our rivers.

“Labour will introduce proper accountability and punishment for companies who systematically break the rules. The Government should listen to Labour's calls and ban water bosses' bonuses.

“Only Labour has a proper plan to clean up our rivers.”

Simon Lightwood MP has responded after the extent of sewage spills in the Calder and Aire rivers was revealed last week. Picture: Scott Merrylees

In the Environment Agency’s report, released on March 27, the Water Minister, Robbie Moore, said: “I have been clear that sewage pollution in our waters is unacceptable, which is why in just the last few months we announced a consultation to ban water bosses’ bonuses when criminal breaches have occurred, quadrupled company inspections next year, fast-tracked £180m investment to cut spills, launched a whistleblowing portal for water company workers to report breaches, and will soon set out our plans to ban wet wipes containing plastic.

"We demanded that 100 per cent of overflows were monitored by the end of last year as part of our drive to improve transparency. Today’s data shows water companies must go further and faster to tackle storm overflows and clean up our precious waterways.

"We will be ensuring the Environment Agency closely scrutinise these findings and take enforcement action where necessary.”