Wakefield MP visits objectors at countryside site where energy firm plans to build giant solar farm

Simon Lightwood met with members of the the Save Sitlington Group who are opposed to the renewable energy scheme in greenbelt land at Overton, Middlestown, New Hall and Grange Moor.

Boom Power has already been granted permission by Kirklees Council to build a solar farm nearby on 210 acres of land at Flockton.

The company intends to submit an amended application to Wakefield Council to install solar panels on a further 133 acres of farmland.

Wakefield’s MP has met with objectors fighting an energy firm’s plans for a giant solar farm in open countryside.

A third application to access the National Grid on land near to Horbury Bridge has also been approved.

The Save Sitlington group has been set up in opposition to the plans in Wakefield. The group says that a solar farm would turn the area in to “an industrial landscape” and will “destroy the heart of the community.”

In its original proposal, Boom Power said the project could generate enough power for around 14,900 family homes and would contribute to Wakefield Council’s ambition to become a carbon neutral authority by 2030.

The company has said existing rights of way and footpaths will be retained, no trees or hedgerows will be removed to accommodate the solar farm and a public consultation process is ongoing.

Boom have said the site could potentially even become a ‘haven for wildlife’.

Following the meeting with residents, Mr Lightwood said: “It was really useful to have a walkabout with Save Sitlington on Friday (March 3).

“I have continuously been engaging with local residents, Wakefield Council and Boom Power in relation to the proposed solar farm in Sitlington.

“Whilst members of Parliament do not have any direct influence over local planning matters, it’s really important that I listen to and understand the concerns of the local community and help them get the answers they need from developers.”

Last December, more than 180 people attended a public meeting to express concerns over the Wakefield proposals. The meeting heard Wakefield Council had asked for a full environmental impact assessment to inform future planning discussions.