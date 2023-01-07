Research by experts at Utility Bidder has revealed the top 10 UK cities producing the most CO2 by population, with Wakefield coming in 9th place.

The city produced 1,857 kt between 2019-2020, which is equivalent to 54.46 kilotonnes (kt) per 10,000 residents.

The city came in just behind Manchester, who produced 1,939 kt and ahead of Doncaster who produced 1,814kt.

Wakefield was the 9th ranked place with the highest CO2 emissions.

London came in at the number one spot with 29,983kt, over 25,000 more tonnes than Birmingham’s 3,940kt, which brought them to second place.

The highest contributor to the emissions was the transport sector, producing 107.5 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents.

