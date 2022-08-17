Wakefield Parks win prestigious Green Flag awards for 11th year in a row
Angler’s Country Park and Haw Park Wood have won the prestigious Green Flag award for 11th year in a row.
The Friends of Haw Wood Park and Wintersett group prides itself on maintaining a high standard and holding interactive sessions.
Ricky Donner, chairman of the Friends group, said: “This is the result of long and successful cooperation between Wakefield council and the Friends volunteers.
“The Friends hold regular sessions which include pulling bracken, Himalayan balsam, and other unwanted invasive plants as well as planting beneficial broadleaf trees.
“We also remove litter and carry out repairs and improvements to the reserves.
“We have a monthly event which can vary from a fungus foray to a butterfly day and from an indoor talk by an expert on badgers to children’s participation events with prizes.”
The Green Flag Award scheme recognises well-managed parks and green spaces.
It sets the benchmark standard for the management of parks across the UK and around the world.
For more information visit www.fohpww.co.uk.