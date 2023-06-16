WAKEFIELD PLANNING APPLICATION: Proposals submitted for tyre recycling plant

The following applications were validated by the council in the weeks beginning May 22 and May 29.

Footpath off High Street, Normanton, WF6 2AL: Installation of 17m-high telecommunications mast supporting 6no. antennas, one equipment cabinet, two electric meter cabinets and ancillary development there to including one GPS module

Rutland Mills, Tootal Street, Wakefield: Non material amendment to approved planning application, which granted planning permission for the variation of condition 1 (approved plans) pursuant to approved application to permit external changes to Building 6, external changes to Building 15 (including increasing its width) and changes to the landscaping/public realm within the site) to permit the replacement of the dormer windows on building 6 with inward opening double leafed windows with Juliet balconies

FCC Environment, Weeland Road, Knottingley, WF11 8DZ: The construction of a tyre recycling facility for the recovery of raw materials (steel, pyrolysis oil and recovered carbon black) to be used to create second generation products

38 and 40 Whitley Spring Crescent, Ossett, WF5 0RE: Conversion of two properties into single dwelling, single storey rear extension,raised patio, infill front extension and other external alterations

Berg-En-Dal, Mill Lane, South Elmsall, WF9 2DS: Detached garage to rear 11 Kirkdale Drive, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3PS: Single storey garage extension to side/rear

11 Oakes Street, Wakefield, WF2 9LN: Creation of dropped kerb to facilitate two off road car parking spaces

5 William Court, South Kirkby, WF9 3AH: Confirmation that planning application has been lawfully commenced via a material operation comprising the laying of drainage pipes and construction of manholes

Ardene Cottage, Waggon Lane, Upton, WF9 1JS: Extension to existing detached rear garage and new pitched roof, preceded by demolition of adjacent precast concrete garage

Pavement at Charlesworth Way, Thornes, Wakefield, WF2 9FQ: The proposal relates to the installation of 19m high slim-line phase 9 monopole, supporting six. antennas, three equipment cabinets and ancillary development there to including one GPS module

Wrangham, Philips Lane, Darrington, WF8 3BH: Proposed detached dwelling (outline application for access, appearance, layout and scale)

Land to the east of Crofton Wastewater Treatment Works, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1NX: Construction of new ferric sulphate dosing kiosk and sodium hydroxide (caustic) dosing kiosk

Zenith House, Brunel Road, Wakefield, WF2 0XG: Non illuminated signage scheme

Land east of Holmfield Lane, Castleford, WF11 8SD: Proposed Battery Energy Storage Facility

15 Willow Gardens, Castleford, WF10 3SJ: Proposed two storey extension to the side and rear and part single storey to the side

High Green Road, Normanton, WF6 2LF: Proposed telecommunications installation: Proposed 15m monopole and associated ancillary works

West Yorkshire Police, Stephenson Way, Wakefield, WF2 0XY: Discharge of condition 3 (ground conditions), Condition 4 (landscaping), Condition 5 (tree protection plan), Condition 6 (EVCP) from approved application