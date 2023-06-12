WAKEFIELD PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Changes sought for 312 home development

The following applications were validated by Wakefield Council the weeks beginning Monday, May 15 and Monday, May 22.

Orchard Cottage, Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AF: Installation of roof windows to front elevation

Unit 1, Park Road Retail Park, Park Road, Pontefract, WF8 4PR: Installation of solar PV system

Ladybalk Social Club, Ladybalk Lane, Pontefract, WF8 1JQ: Outline application for demolition of existing club and proposed residential use, with all

matters reserved

Holes Lane, Knottingley, WF11 8HS: Demolition and rebuild of existing business premises and formation of new parking lay-by

36 Hatfeild View, Wakefield, WF1 3SN: Single storey rear extension, solar panels to the front roof slope, the addition of a chimney flue to side and internal re-configurations

71 Balne Lane, Wakefield, WF2 0DP: Reinstatement of door and steps to front

208 Lower Oxford Street, Castleford, WF10 4AH: External flue to rear elevation (retrospective)

Land west of Beech Street, South Elmsall, WF9 2LS: Discharge of condition 4 (verification report) from approved application

45 Huddersfield Road, Bretton, Wakefield WF4 4JP: Detached garage

28 and 30 Denton Gardens, Ackworth, WF7 7PA: Canopy reduction of entire canopy by 2 metres

Enterprise Car Rentals, 165 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BQ: Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of application, which granted full planning permission for the installation of cladding and replacement of windows/doors to the main building. Installation of a ramped entrance to the building, to vary the approved plans to fully render the building, to make alterations to the internal layout, to alter external openings and to create a new opening along the side elevation and to remove the ramped entrance at the front of the building

2 Orchard Close, Pontefract, WF8 3NL: Single storey extension to rear

50 Prince Drive, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5FD: Proposed single story rear and two storey side extension with open space below for car parking

Oak Tree Mews (land off Pontefract Road), Knottingley, WF11 0BJ: Non material amendment to planning consent for application for approval of reserved matters of the access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the 312 dwellings comprised in phase 3 of the development approved under outline planning permission relating to changes in brick type

Land to the rear of 2A Hilda Street, Ossett, WF5 0JJ: Demolition of existing outbuilding. Change of use of existing workshop with storage above to workshop with managers flat above, fenestration alterations

4 Pine Tree Avenue, Pontefract, WF8 4LS: Porch to front, single storey extension to side and rear and dormer to rear

20 Denton Gardens, Ackworth, WF7 7PA: Beech - crown reduce entire canopy by 2 metres

Old Market Building, 40 Union Street, Wakefield: Discharge of condition 14 (radon protection) from approved application

77B Owl Lane, Ossett, WF5 9AU: Various tree works

34 High Street Crigglestone Wakefield WF4 3EB: Conversion of garage space to habitable, new doors and rooflights to existing rear extension, insertion of first floor window to west elevation

16 Woodthorpe Park Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6HZ: Single storey garage to side of property