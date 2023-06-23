WAKEFIELD PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Work continues on one of town’s most historic buildings
The following applications were validated by the council on May 29.
9 George Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5DE: storey side extension and single storey front porch
13 Hallcroft Drive, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 5DQ: Double storey side extension and single storey rear extension
Nuses Barn, George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NL: Single storey garage extension to front
Land off Flass Lane, Castleford: Discharge of Condition 27 (renewable energy) from approved application
Sheridan House, Don Pedro Avenue, Normanton, WF6 1TD: Proposed installation of substation, LV switch and transformer
11 Fairway Close, Normanton, WF6 1SW: Single storey rear and side extension.
87 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1BP: Discharge of Condition 4 (measures to reduce the risk of crime) from approved application
9 Clement Close Normanton WF6 1UF: Construction of single storey rear extension
Asda Superstore, Asdale Road, Wakefield, WF2 7EQ: Discharge of Condition 7 (landscaping) from approved application
109 Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1EW: Discharge of Condition 2 (faience) from approved application
9 Lingwell Nook Lane, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3HZ: Discharge of Condition 3 materials) from approved application
The Counting House, Swales Yard, Pontefract, WF8 1DG: Internal and external works to building comprising; the relocation of kitchen, the provision of ventilation to kitchen; relocation of the ladies WC, inclusion of dumbwaiter to first floor; external first floor terrace and associated balustrade; and external fencing to rear storage area (phase two of works)
The New Airedale, Holywell Lane, Castleford, WF10 3HH: Discharge of Conditions 3 (staircase colour finish), 4 (bin store detail) and 7 (boundary treatment) from approved application
Land at Whistler Drive, Glasshoughton, Castleford, WF10 5HX: Discharge of Condition 13 (employment and skills plan for the operational phase) from
approved application
89 Parkinson Close, Wakefield, WF1 4NR: Double storey side extension
Unit Msu4, Trinity Walk, Wakefield, WF1 1QU: Internally illuminated signage scheme
The New Airedale, Holywell Lane, Castleford, WF10 3HH: Discharge of Condition 6 (crime reduction measures) and 10 (noise protection measures) from approved application
15 Sandpiper Drive, Crigglestone, Wakefield, WF4 3GG: Crown lift (undisclosed dimensions) and crown reduce entire canopy by 1m of oak
37 Wood Lane, Castleford, WF10 5PQ: Proposed two storey extension to side (incorporating existing garage)
24 Barnsley Road, Ackworth, WF7 7NB: Reduce plum tree by 50 per cent
19 Marston Court, Castleford, WF10 5NT: Single storey side extension
5 Shilling Street, Wakefield, WF1 3SG: Single storey extension to side
89 Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AB: Demolition of outbuildings and rear basement swimming pool extension. Front single storey extensions and side car-port. New roof and alterations including partial rebuilding of existing rear single storey extension
White Cat Garage, Doncaster Road, East Hardwick, Pontefract, WF8 3ED: Proposed rear first floor extension and balcony to private living accommodation above commercial garage
53 Prince Drive, Fitzwilliam, WF9 5FD: Variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) pursuant to approved application (which granted planning permission for 'proposed single storey ancillary accommodation to rear, removal of existing garden shed') to permit changes to the approved plans to take into account changes in site levels
Stanley Reclaimed Timber, Birkwood Road, Normanton,WF3 4LT: Construction of structure for the storage of timber