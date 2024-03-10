WAKEFIELD PLANNING DECIDED: Business park extension plan and gas decontamination cafe-bar refused permission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following applications were decided the week beginning February 25.

APPROVED

Land at Whistler Drive, Glasshoughton, Castleford, WF10 5HX: Non-material change to provide additional rooflights, fencing and a substation

75 Elmwood Drive, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6LW: Single-storey rear extension with dormer to the southern roof slope

21 Cyprus Mount, Wakefield, WF1 2RJ: Single- storey front extension and porch, two-storey side extension, single-storey side/rear extension, increase the hardstanding to the front and extending the existing drop kerb

12 Bannockburn Way, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2SQ: First floor extension to side and single-storey extension to rear, render to front and side elevations

1 Maryfield Gardens, Ossett, WF5 0TW: Single-storey rear extension

Land to the east of A650, Wakefield: Variation of conditions (approved plans, car parking and cycle storage, landscape scheme, and external artificial lighting scheme)

87 Sheepwalk Lane, Castleford, WF10 3QQ: Single-storey extensions to side and rear, porch to front, raising of roof height to facilitate addition of first floor including dormer and balcony to front and external changes, including changes to openings and application of render

27 Applehaigh Lane, Notton, WF4 2NA: Two-storey front extension, alteration to the fenestrations, canopy to the front, balcony to the front, two storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and raised patio to the rear

Plot 4 land north of Newmarket Lane, Wakefield, WF3 4BU: Proposed site alterations to allow for the loading of vehicles, together with the installation of associated sally port, ramp and fencing

Rock Leigh High Street South Elmsall Pontefract WF9 2DA: Proposed new window, patio doors, drive alterations, internal and external alterations including, new access ramp, raising of decking and new retaining walls

Phoenix Healthcare Distribution, Newmarket Lane, Stanley, Wakefield: Installation of solar PV panels with a total electrical DC generation capacity of 3.2mwp and new battery storage unit with storage capacity of 3.4mwp and installation of permanent edge protection on existing roof and new roof access staircase from ground to roof level

Wdhcs 35, Peterson Road, Wakefield, WF1 4DU: Installation of ramps and external lift to side and entrance lobby, along with installation of solar panels to the roof

The Hollies, 11-15 Eastmoor Road, Wakefield, WF1 3RZ: Upper storey extension to existing care home

78 Reg Greenwood (Tyres & Exhausts) Ltd, Knottingley Road, Pontefract, WF8 2LB: Change of use from store to MOT bays

41 Palesides Avenue, Ossett, WF5 9NL: Retrospective application for use of existing habitable room within dwelling for salon business

37 Mount Avenue, Hemsworth, WF9 4QE: Single-storey extension to rear with raised balcony

23 Ridings Way, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3SJ: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of replacement extension

A636 Central Reservation Charlesworth Way Wakefield WF2 9SE: Installation of two sponsorship sign placed on the central reservation using two posts and plate, powder coated, modular passive sign system

52 Halfpenny Lane, Featherstone, WF7 6LD: Two-storey extension to side and rear, single-storey extension to rear, dormer to rear, and application of render to dwellinghouse

A638 Ings Road Central Reservation, Wakefield, WF1 1EA: One sponsorship signs placed in the central reservation using two posts and plate, powder coated, modular passive sign system

Union Street/A61 landscape, Wakefield, WF1 3NF: Installation of one sponsorship sign placed on the traffic island adjacent to the traffic lights using two posts and plate, powder coated, modular passive sign system

84 and 86 Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, WF1 5AS: Single-storey rear extensions to 84 and 86 with first floor extension to rear of 84

Riverside Volvo Barnsley Road Wakefield WF2 6AH: Change of use from car showroom to storage and distribution with wholesale retail

REFUSED

1 Beechwood House, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4EE: Fell beech tree

3 Cardigan Terrace, Wakefield, WF1 3DF: Horse chestnut – remove defective lowest western branch overhanging adjacent car park. Reduce remaining crown back to suitable points by maximum of 2-3m, according to British standard

12 Brierley Road, South Hiendley, S72 9BA: Two-storey side extension, first floor side extension, garage conversion, whole house render, and demolition of existing outbuilding

Manor Road Workspace and Depot, Manor Road, Horbury, WF4 6HH: Extension and renovation work to existing vacant Grade II gas decontamination centre with 'floating' glazed box extension above creating new offices and the change of use of the existing ground floor into cafe

Horbury Business Complex, Westfield Road, Wakefield: Outline application for the extensions and renovation work to existing buildings on site, extending and improving the existing office provision and partial change of use to cafe and residential flats. The scheme also includes the construction of a new detached office and leisure building including an external rooftop pool, and various public realm improvements (outline application with landscaping as reserved matter)

WITHDRAWN

162-164 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1UD: External alterations to building, including the replacement and installation of openings, removal of fire stairwell and rendering of building, the construction of a canopy and installation of new fencing and brick piers

CONDITIONS DISCHARGED

Dunhills Pontefract Plc Whitwood Common Lane Castleford WF10 5GT: Sustainable construction

Town Hall, Market Place, Ossett, WF5 8BE: Historic glazed tiles

Dandy Mill Farm, Water Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2JX: Construction environmental plan, materials, wheel washing, arboricultural method statement and tree protection plan, and finished floor levels