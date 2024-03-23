WAKEFIELD PLANNING: Decisions made on apartment conversion, care home for children and railway station lift
The following decisions were made the week beginning March 11.
APPROVED
27 Ashbourne Drive, Pontefract, WF8 3QZ: Single-storey extension to side/rear
2 Tanyard Fold, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JW: Crown reduce by 1m in height silver birch tree
28 Pledwick Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6DN: Single-storey extension to front/side and re-tiling of main roof
9 and 9A (formerly 9) St Faiths Manor, off Bevan Road, Wakefield WF1 4EX: Two apartments
HMP New Hall, New Hall Way, Flockton, Wakefield, WF4 4AX: Single-storey modular building 3.45 metres in height with a 276.9 square metre (GEA) footprint
16 Kingfisher Close, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3NE: Single-storey rear extension
57 Mountbatten Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6HE: Ground floor and first floor extension to front
3 Heald Street, Castleford, WF10 4LS: Rear extension
Inglenook, The Green, Notton, WF4 2NB: Two-storey rear extension, side porch, front porch, window and roof alterations
Land to the south of 68-72 Dunbar Street, Wakefield, WF1 5EG: Retail unit including associated parking
312 Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AN: Single-storey side and rear extension, internal alterations, relocation of shed and installation of new pedestrian access and gate to side
105 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1DX: Change of use of beauty salon to hot food takeaway
180 Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AJ: Partial change of use of the first floor to convert commercial ancillary space to additional residential apartment
201 Wheldon Road, Castleford, WF10 2SJ: Change of use of dwelling to care home for up to two children
54 Durkar Low Lane, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BQ: Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of detached bungalow with detached garage
22 Orchard Way, Castleford, WF10 3UE: Change of use of dwelling to a care home for up to two children between the ages of eight and 18 years, cared for by up to two non-resident carers at any time plus a visiting site manager
Dental surgery 11 Station Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5BE: Change of use from provision of medical or health services to small HMO for five people, renewal of doors and windows
238 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RE: Conversion of flat roof to rear to balcony, cladding of existing rear dormer and replacement detached garage to front (retrospective)
WITHDRAWN
217 Church Road, Normanton, WF6 2QX: First floor extension to rear and dormer to front
Land to south of Middle Lane, Knottingley WF11 8RT: Outline application for the construction of eight small light industrial units and one medium sized light industrial unit/training centre, including access, landscaping and layout (all other matters reserved)
14 Netherwood Avenue, Castleford, WF10 2QW: Change of use of a dwelling house to a residential home
REFUSED
41 Buckthorne Road, Normanton, WF6 2FH: Summerhouse to rear
Land at New Road, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AT: Fencing, hard standing, temporary storage container and associated works (retrospective)
227 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BZ: Dropped kerb to front, removal of existing boundary wall, alteration to front landscaping
2 Castle View, Pontefract, WF8 1EH: Non-material amendment to make alterations to cellar entrance door, staircase and openings on northern elevation
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
Hillside Farm, George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NL: Steel framed building
PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED
Pontefract Monkhill railway station, Monkhill Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2NX: Installation of a new passenger footbridge with two lift shafts and stairs (including area of platform widening)
PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND REFUSED
The Long House 2 to 2A North Street, South Kirkby, WF9 3LX: Prior approval for change of use from commercial business and service to five apartments with external alterations.