WAKEFIELD PLANNING: Decisions made on apartment conversion, care home for children and railway station lift

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following decisions were made the week beginning March 11.

APPROVED

27 Ashbourne Drive, Pontefract, WF8 3QZ: Single-storey extension to side/rear

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Tanyard Fold, Chapelthorpe, Wakefield, WF4 3JW: Crown reduce by 1m in height silver birch tree

28 Pledwick Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6DN: Single-storey extension to front/side and re-tiling of main roof

9 and 9A (formerly 9) St Faiths Manor, off Bevan Road, Wakefield WF1 4EX: Two apartments

HMP New Hall, New Hall Way, Flockton, Wakefield, WF4 4AX: Single-storey modular building 3.45 metres in height with a 276.9 square metre (GEA) footprint

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

16 Kingfisher Close, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3NE: Single-storey rear extension

57 Mountbatten Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 6HE: Ground floor and first floor extension to front

3 Heald Street, Castleford, WF10 4LS: Rear extension

Inglenook, The Green, Notton, WF4 2NB: Two-storey rear extension, side porch, front porch, window and roof alterations

Land to the south of 68-72 Dunbar Street, Wakefield, WF1 5EG: Retail unit including associated parking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

312 Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AN: Single-storey side and rear extension, internal alterations, relocation of shed and installation of new pedestrian access and gate to side

105 Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1DX: Change of use of beauty salon to hot food takeaway

180 Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AJ: Partial change of use of the first floor to convert commercial ancillary space to additional residential apartment

201 Wheldon Road, Castleford, WF10 2SJ: Change of use of dwelling to care home for up to two children

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

54 Durkar Low Lane, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BQ: Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of detached bungalow with detached garage

22 Orchard Way, Castleford, WF10 3UE: Change of use of dwelling to a care home for up to two children between the ages of eight and 18 years, cared for by up to two non-resident carers at any time plus a visiting site manager

Dental surgery 11 Station Lane, Featherstone, WF7 5BE: Change of use from provision of medical or health services to small HMO for five people, renewal of doors and windows

238 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RE: Conversion of flat roof to rear to balcony, cladding of existing rear dormer and replacement detached garage to front (retrospective)

WITHDRAWN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

217 Church Road, Normanton, WF6 2QX: First floor extension to rear and dormer to front

Land to south of Middle Lane, Knottingley WF11 8RT: Outline application for the construction of eight small light industrial units and one medium sized light industrial unit/training centre, including access, landscaping and layout (all other matters reserved)

14 Netherwood Avenue, Castleford, WF10 2QW: Change of use of a dwelling house to a residential home

REFUSED

41 Buckthorne Road, Normanton, WF6 2FH: Summerhouse to rear

Land at New Road, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AT: Fencing, hard standing, temporary storage container and associated works (retrospective)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

227 Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BZ: Dropped kerb to front, removal of existing boundary wall, alteration to front landscaping

238 Brandy Carr Road, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RE: Conversion of flat roof to rear to balcony, cladding of existing rear dormer and replacement detached garage to front (retrospective)

2 Castle View, Pontefract, WF8 1EH: Non-material amendment to make alterations to cellar entrance door, staircase and openings on northern elevation

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

Hillside Farm, George Lane, Notton, WF4 2NL: Steel framed building

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND GRANTED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pontefract Monkhill railway station, Monkhill Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2NX: Installation of a new passenger footbridge with two lift shafts and stairs (including area of platform widening)

PRIOR APPROVAL REQUIRED AND REFUSED