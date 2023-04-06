WAKEFIELD PLANNING: Easter planning applications for the district
These are the latest planning applications submitted to Wakefield Council.
20 Oak Tree Meadow, Walton, WF2 6TF: Sycamore, remove two sections of reaction growth from trunk (epicormic growth to a height of 4m above ground level). Oak, crown raise to 3m over garden, almost touching the ground
2 Oldfield Close, Ossett, WF5 9BG: Two storey extension to rear and detached garage to front
17 Chevet Grove, Wakefield, WF2 6JB: Part two storey part single storey rear extension
Land at School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield: Fell two Elm Trees
162-164 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1UD: Removal of shop front, new of railings and recessed new frontage to ground floor, replacement of canopy and railings to rear, removal of existing fire escape stairs and proposed new openings
Charles Street and Brunswick Street, Wakefield, WF1 4PH: Non-material amendment to approved application dated October 3, 2022, (for approval for works to provide enhancements to access and improve the aesthetics and security by providing, new boundary treatments and gates and works to ensure pedestrian paths comply with Part M of the building regulations together with associated works including new bin and new outbuildings with cycle store provision for resident storage) to seek minor changes to the approved scheme to include; Updated location of bin store and proposed outbuilding between the building block 25-41 and 43-59; Updated bin store location and paving layout at the building block 27-37; Tweaked paving layout and the proposed outbuilding location at building block 7-23; 1.4m high composite fence with 0.43m trellis
has now changed to 1.8m timber fences with lockable gates; Paths extended from 1.2m to 1.6m at the block 20-36, 32-36 and 39-49, and all 1.0m fences updated to 1.2m fence
19 Tuke Grove, Wakefield, WF1 4SL: Single storey extension to rear
15 Shay Lane, Crofton Wakefield, WF4 1NW: Single storey extension to rear
99 Silcoates Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0PB: Non-material amendment to approved application, dated March 25, 2022 (for a two-storey side extension and single storey rear extension) to permit the reduction in length to the rear extension and amendments to the openings including the addition of a bay window to the front
21 Cumbrian Way, Wakefield, WF2 8JW: Replacement detached garage to rear
100 West Street, South Kirkby, WF9 3JD: Change of use from Class C3 (Dwellinghouses) to Class C4 (Houses in Multiple Occupation). Single storey rear extension, and single storey side extension
42 Pippins Green Avenue, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, WF2 0RU: Porch extension to front
27A Fernside, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, WF4 1ED: Single storey side and rear extension, storage converted to rooms in roof space
Land adjacent to 22 Weeland Road, Crofton, WF4 1LN: Demolition of an existing commercial building and one new dwelling (all matters reserved)
5 Peacock Avenue, Wakefield, WF2 0EG: Single storey extension to rear
144-144B Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield, WF2 9JE: Variation of conditions 2 (approved plans) and 5 (parking layout) of approved application dated June 18, 2021 [which granted permission for division of large ground floor apartment into three (conversion from four apartments to six), re-roofing of building to convert to pitched roof, amendments to elevations including the creation of windows and doors and alterations to parking] to reduce the parking provision from nine to five spaces.