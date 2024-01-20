The following planning applications have been decided by Wakefield Council.

The decisions were made in the weeks beginning Monday, January 1 and Monday, January 8.

APPROVED:

3 Felkirk Drive, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2PL: Loft conversion with rear dormer

62 Oakenshaw Lane, Walton, Wakefield, WF2 6NH: Non-material amendment to approved application (raising of roof height to create part two-storey dwelling to form four bedroom house) alterations of windows/openings to the ground floor to the front and rear elevation

Badsworth Hall, Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AL: Various tree works

The Hepworth Wakefield, Gallery Walk, Wakefield, WF1 5AW: Various tree works

Land between 7 and 9, Marshall Street, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4HT: Construction of a two-storey dwelling on land between two existing terraces

Land at Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley, WF9 5HE: Demolition of existing buildings and construction of 27 dwellings and associated access and landscaping

144 Shay Lane Walton Wakefield WF2 6LA: Variation of condition (sound amplifications) of application that granted planning permission for the change of use of part of the site to hold an outdoor market, construction of twelve market stalls, an outdoor bar and a timber storage shed

REFUSED:

45 Bank Street, Ossett, WF5 8PR: Change front elevation window to door

2 Trinity Street, Wakefield, WF1 5BS: Enlargement to existing rear dormer and new dormer to front (part-retrospective)

Land off Matty Marsden Lane, Horbury, WF4 6ET: Change of use to a personal use hobby farm, siting and cladding of three shipping containers and creation of gravel drive into site

CONDITIONS DISCHARGED:

Cutsyke Sports and Social Club, Aketon Road, Castleford, WF10 5JB: Discharge of condition (confirmation of land stability)

Land off City Field Court, Stanley, Wakefield, WF3 4NG: Discharge of condition (solar photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps)

Monkhill Triangle, Parcel C, De Lacy Way, Pontefract, WF8 1JP: Discharge of condition (foul and surface water drainage)

102 Birch Grove, Castleford, WF10 3PH: Discharge of conditions (materials, finished floor levels, wheel washing, boundary treatments and landscaping)

9 Lingwell Nook Lane, Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3HZ: Discharge of condition (boundary treatments)

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED: