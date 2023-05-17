Wakefield residents turn estate antisocial behaviour hotspot to community garden

The patch of space between two houses on Soho Grove on the Peacock Estate had become blighted by fly-tipping.

Edward Turton alongside his husband Jack decided they wanted to do something about it.

He said: “We were having some problems with flying tipping, littering and drugs related things.

Residents of Soho Grove have turned an abandonded piece of land into a community garden. Picture Scott Merrylees

“It was bringing the area down so we had chat with neighbours and all said ‘what about a setting up a community associated and inviting people to join?’”

With help from local councillors and a core board of local residents – including Ruth Wormald and Linda Pickup – Edward and Jack helped get the group together.

He said: “It's been a big success. We have so many things done, we got flytipping tackled and we go round litter picking once or twice a week.”

He was inspired by a similar setup in Manchester where volunteers set up planters and veg in a disused alleyway to make more pleasant.

Residents Association Secretary Ruth Wormald. Picture Scott Merrylees

Mr Turton said: “It's brought the whole community together, people have started walking down it. They notice what’s been done.

"It's been a really good positive thing, it’s brought people to the area and they enjoy it.”

The group intends to apply for a grant from Wakefield Council to improve the area as it is currently relying on donations.

Mr Turton said: “It's definitely an ongoing project, but it's great for what it is until there's more.

Residents of Soho Grove Edward and Jack Turton have turned an abandonded piece of land into a community garden. Picture Scott Merrylees

“We’re looking at tomatoes and potatoes for a veg patch. Every week something is added to it and it's getting nicer.

“It was such an eyesore before – it was horrible to look at.

"You could get up and two or three a week a mattress or a fridge had been dumped there. It was a nightmare – it was happening all the time.

“But now it's getting noticed and the more we do the more people will notice it and come have a look.”

Residents of Soho Grove have turned an abandonded piece of land into a community garden. Picture Scott Merrylees

He is also planning to paint a mural on one of the walls.