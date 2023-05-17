News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield residents turn estate antisocial behaviour hotspot to community garden

An antisocial behaviour hotspot on a Wakefield estate has been turned into a community order thanks to the efforts of volunteers.

By James Carney
Published 17th May 2023, 19:18 BST- 2 min read

The patch of space between two houses on Soho Grove on the Peacock Estate had become blighted by fly-tipping.

Edward Turton alongside his husband Jack decided they wanted to do something about it.

He said: “We were having some problems with flying tipping, littering and drugs related things.

Residents of Soho Grove have turned an abandonded piece of land into a community garden. Picture Scott MerryleesResidents of Soho Grove have turned an abandonded piece of land into a community garden. Picture Scott Merrylees
Residents of Soho Grove have turned an abandonded piece of land into a community garden. Picture Scott Merrylees
“It was bringing the area down so we had chat with neighbours and all said ‘what about a setting up a community associated and inviting people to join?’”

With help from local councillors and a core board of local residents – including Ruth Wormald and Linda Pickup – Edward and Jack helped get the group together.

He said: “It's been a big success. We have so many things done, we got flytipping tackled and we go round litter picking once or twice a week.”

He was inspired by a similar setup in Manchester where volunteers set up planters and veg in a disused alleyway to make more pleasant.

Residents Association Secretary Ruth Wormald. Picture Scott MerryleesResidents Association Secretary Ruth Wormald. Picture Scott Merrylees
Residents Association Secretary Ruth Wormald. Picture Scott Merrylees

Mr Turton said: “It's brought the whole community together, people have started walking down it. They notice what’s been done.

"It's been a really good positive thing, it’s brought people to the area and they enjoy it.”

The group intends to apply for a grant from Wakefield Council to improve the area as it is currently relying on donations.

Mr Turton said: “It's definitely an ongoing project, but it's great for what it is until there's more.

Residents of Soho Grove Edward and Jack Turton have turned an abandonded piece of land into a community garden. Picture Scott MerryleesResidents of Soho Grove Edward and Jack Turton have turned an abandonded piece of land into a community garden. Picture Scott Merrylees
Residents of Soho Grove Edward and Jack Turton have turned an abandonded piece of land into a community garden. Picture Scott Merrylees
“We’re looking at tomatoes and potatoes for a veg patch. Every week something is added to it and it's getting nicer.

“It was such an eyesore before – it was horrible to look at.

"You could get up and two or three a week a mattress or a fridge had been dumped there. It was a nightmare – it was happening all the time.

“But now it's getting noticed and the more we do the more people will notice it and come have a look.”

Residents of Soho Grove have turned an abandonded piece of land into a community garden. Picture Scott MerryleesResidents of Soho Grove have turned an abandonded piece of land into a community garden. Picture Scott Merrylees
Residents of Soho Grove have turned an abandonded piece of land into a community garden. Picture Scott Merrylees

He is also planning to paint a mural on one of the walls.

And when the warm weather comes the group is planning a get-together to bring their own food and drink.

