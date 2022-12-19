In early 2023, between 30,000 and 50,000 trees will be planted to form two new woods, in the Gawthorpe area of Ossett and Snapethorpe area of Lupset.

Residents were invited to suggest names and the Council received more than 100 responses.

Now a shortlist has been drawn up, with three options for each location. People can vote on the Council’s Facebook page or by completing the online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/NameWakefieldWoods. The vote closes on Friday, January 27 2023.

Councillor Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change.

For the Gawthorpe woodland the choices are Maypole Woods, Gorky Woods or Gawthorpe Woods.

For Snapethorpe, vote for Hope Woods, Snapethorpe Woods or Sapling Rise Wood.

Councillor Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We’ve had a great response to our call for people to suggest names for the new woods and I want to thank everyone who shared their ideas.

“The names on the shortlist refer to the woods’ location or history and reflect the hope we have for the future in planting new woodlands. For example, Gawthorpe’s maypole procession is a strong village tradition that takes place in May, the beginning of summer when nature bursts into life.

“Last year hundreds of people volunteered to help us plant trees, and I’m pleased to see that again people are getting right behind our ambitious plan to plant thousands of trees to create a greener district and help fight climate change.”

Over winter 2021/22, the Council planted more than 50,000 trees at nearly 24 sites across the district.

The woods to be planted in early 2023 will cover a total of 19 hectares of land across the two sites.

Volunteers are being encouraged to help – whether individuals, families, schools, community groups or businesses. Public planting days will be arranged with details to be announced soon.

For more information see www.wakefield.gov.uk/woodland and to volunteer email [email protected]

