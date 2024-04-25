Wakefield musician Ollie Lloyd has recorded a song inspired by a city street. Picture Scott Merrylees

Ollie Lloyd, from Ossett, was driving towards Kirkhamgate when he spotted a street called Rhubarb Hill.

The name and the open landscape to the side of Batley Road inspired him to write and record a late 60 to early 70s-style folk rock song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie, 27, said: “My dad and I were driving to see my grandad who had cancer – he’s not with us now – and we spotted a new-build road called Rhubarb Hill and thought ‘that’s a good name for a song’.

“It reminded me of Strawberry Fields Forever by The Beatles and it was a tongue-in-cheek ode to that in some ways.

"I do love that type of music. It was almost like creating a version of Strawberry Fields for Wakefield without it being a carbon copy.

“Around the area where Wrenthorpe and Kirkhamgate meet you can look out and it's a huge open space, and when the sun shines it looks picturesque.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was just a snapshot and sometimes as an artist all you need is one little idea and it grows from there.”

The song is available on Spotify. Picture Scott Merrylees

The song is described as a buoyant, nostalgia-infused hippie anthem that mixes retro charm with contemporary production techniques.

It was recorded at Steelworks Studios and mixed by Eliot Kennedy, a songwriter for artists like Take That, Aretha Franklin, the Spice Girls, Celine Dion, and Bryan Adams.

Echoing the folk-rock sound of the late 60s and early 70s, his love for music was sparked by his father's album collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie started making music around the age of seven and lists David Bowie, Neil Young, The Beatles, The Doors, and America as his favourite artists.

He honed his performance skills at open mic nights and jam sessions across Wakefield including at the New Inn at Durkar, and Supper Club, Elliotts Bar and Harry’s Bar in Wakefield city centre.

He said: “I had the dream since childhood to do music full time and find an audience. Music has changed a lot and it's not the same era I fantasise about so I’d like to find an audience my music resonates with.”