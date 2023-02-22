Wakefield to hold city’s first climate change summit as council aims for carbon net zero target

The event, Wakefield District Partnership For Net Zero, will take place at the city’s new Tileyard North venue on March 7.

Around 100 people, representing a range of organisations and businesses are expected to attend.

Companies expected to attend include LNER, OE Electrics, Enfinium, Ardagh Glass, Barratt Homes, Redrow.

Community groups including Just Transition Wakefield and Wakefield Cycle Forum will also be represented.

The council has also announced it has signed the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Action Pledge, one of only a handful of local authorities to have done so.

The pledge, developed by the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission, is the first regional pledge of its kind in the UK.

Those signing the pledge commit to becoming ‘climate resilient’, reducing carbon emissions, enhancing nature and ensuring jobs are protected.

The aim is to create a movement of organisations who recognise action needs to be taken to protect the region and unlock the benefits of a green economy.

Councillor Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for the environment and climate change, said: “We are already seeing the effects of climate change and we have no time to waste.

“We have set ambitious carbon reduction targets, both for the Council and the district, and we know that to make progress we need to work together.

“I am delighted that this event will bring together businesses, charities and voluntary groups to share ideas, learn from each other and set out how we can work collaboratively on our shared path to net zero.”

Wakefield Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and published its Climate Change Action Plan in 2020, which set a target of becoming a carbon neutral organisation by 2030 and helping the district reach the same goal by 2038.

The Council commissioned an expert report, Pathway To Net Zero, published in 2022, which sets out how the district can reach net zero.

The report’s recommendations will be discussed at the summit, which will be followed by targeted workshops focusing on specific sectors.

Last year Wakefield Council came close to joining an ‘A list’ of authorities across the world leading the way on climate action.

The council was been given an A- (minus) rating for 2022 by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions.

A CDP rating is seen as a ‘gold standard’ of performance in relation to climate change.

Speaking after the rating was revealed last December, Coun Hemingway said he believes the council’s 2030 carbon neutral target is a realistic one as the local authority presses ahead with an ambitious climate programme.

Projects include exploring the possibility of developing two major council-owned solar parks to provide two-thirds of the authority’s energy requirements.

In November last year, senior councillors approved an £8.8m project to replace its fleet of petrol and diesel cars and vans with electric vehicles.

Council staff drive over 500 vehicles and operate more than 600 other pieces of equipment, such as tractors and ride-on mowers.