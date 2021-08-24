Chapelthorpe Hall, which was once the site of the Wakefield Independent School, is Grade II listed.

Once home to Wakefield's wealthiest families until it was converted to a school in 1980, in more recent times it has been used as offices for an IT firm, among others.

Having been put on the market at a guide price of £1.75m in 2017, the property's owner has now asked for planning permission to convert it back to a single home, as it was originally.

The property is located on Church Lane, in Chapelthorpe

An application put forward by Townsend Planning Consultants, asks for consent to make 12 separate alterations to the premises, which is on Church Lane in Chapelthorpe.

They say that as the proposed changes are all inside, rather than outside, the plans would not hurt the historic home's character.

They also said that all aspects of the scheme had been "carefully considered".

In their planning statement alongside the application, they say: "It is acknowledged that the site constitutes a Grade II listed building.

"It is clear from the historic listing records that the building has had a number of functions, including a school and latterly an office but originally functioned as a single dwelling house.

"In drafting up the scheme which requires minor internal alterations to facilitate the proposed use, care has been taken to ensure that the proposal respects the integrity of the building and will not detract in any way from the building’s historic form."