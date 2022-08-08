Wakefield’s Great British Bake Off star Karen Wright gives baking demonstration at The Ridings

Karen gave three baking demonstrations on Saturday as part of the Grand Day Out events.

The event in Wakefield City Centre was the first in a series, taking place every weekend in August at a different location in the district, to provide free entertainment to families, and organised by Wakefield Council.

Karen was one of twelve contestants on season nine of the Great British Bake Off in 2018.

She was the fifth out when she failed to impress the judges with her Bonfire Night Ginger Cake in the technical challenge and her Pontefract Girls School Reunion show stopper.

Karen gave three workshops to children, teaching them how to make various baked goodies.

Karen said: “We had three fabulous workshops which were free of charge as part of the Grand Day Out taking place around the district this summer.

“We prepared focaccia bread to take home and bake. While the dough was baking we made a pot of balsamic oil to take home to enjoy with the bread.”

Residents also got to see a 1935 fire engine that was also on display for the first time in decades. It was recently restored to how it looked during World War 2.

Giant inflatables, live music and workshops such as monster mask making and sports activities were on offer.

Kids also got to experience a giant sandpit and beach-themed activities.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, who visited the city centre at the weekend, said: "I had so much fun during my Grand Day Out. I was delighted to see our partners get involved too.

"Karen Wright’s cooking demonstration at The Ridings went down a storm while Trinity Walk’s bubble workshops, as part of their carnival-themed summer activity, attracted large crowds.

“I’d encourage everyone to go along to one or even all of the Grand Days Out that we have coming up.

“It’s a chance to enjoy a day out with friends and family, close to home, as well as keeping the kids entertained.

“There will be plenty for the kids to do and adults! So start planning your summer adventure now.”

A Grand Day Out will take place in the following locations:

August 13-14: 10am – 4pm Minsthorpe Recreation Ground, South Elmsall

August 20-21 : 10am – 4pm Knottingley Amphitheatre

August 20-21: 10am – 4pm Castleford Town Centre

August 26-27: 10am – 4pm Purston Park, Featherstone

August 28-29: 10am – 4pm Ossett Town Centre