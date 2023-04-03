A seven-strong team of volunteers from the animal welfare charity visited Thornes Lane Wharf, Wakefield filling 25 sacks of discarded waste.

The clean-up blitz was sparked after RSPCA animal rescue officer David Holgate had recently visited the area where he needed to to launch a boat to rescue a goose tangled in discarded fishing line, and was dismayed by the amount of litter he saw.

A further 14 bags of rubbish were also collected by the team from Pugneys Country Park, on Asdale Road, later that day.

A team of RSPCA volunteers visited Thornes Lane Wharf to dispose of litter.

David, who is also a volunteer litter picker in his local community, said: “I was shocked at the amount of rubbish on this stretch of the river, but sadly my colleagues and I see all too often what a significant problem it is for animal welfare.

"“As we head into the warmer months, people will be spending more time outside which could exacerbate the problem - and that's why we really need the public, including here in West Yorkshire, to help us keep their communities clean. It'll also be a time where we see more baby wildlife starting to be born, and young animals are particularly at risk of carelessly discarded litter."

The RSPCA says carelessly discarded waste is a significant problem, with 10,500 incidents involving birds and mammals maimed or even killed by carelessly discarded rubbish have been reported to the charity in the last three years, an average of nearly ten reports a day.

To tackle the problem, the RSPCA is urging animal lovers to sign up to become Wildlife Friends as part of the charity’s involvement in the King’s coronation community volunteering ‘Big Help Out’ initiative - with litter picking one of a number of ways people can pitch in to help protect wild animals.

Some of the waste dumped at the side of the River Calder causing a risk to wildlife.

To get involved, visit the RSPCA’s website.

