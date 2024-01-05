Woodland Trust announces 300,000 free trees available for schools and communities across Wakefield

The Woodland Trust is urging Wakefield schools and communities to make their new year a positive one – by planting trees.

The trust, which is the largest woodland conservation charity in the United Kingdom, still has 300,000 trees up for grabs as part of its free trees scheme which launched last year.

The scheme delivers hundreds of thousands of free trees twice a year for planting in spring and autumn but the trust still have hundreds of thousands left.

Schools or community groups can now get their hands on these trees, which can bring huge benefits - from boosting nature, combating flooding, providing shelter and reducing pollution.

Steve Shill, senior project lead in woodland creation at the trust, urged people to apply now.

He said: “This is an amazing opportunity for any schools and communities to do something really positive for the new year. Tree planting is a great way to involve lots of people and get out planting can boost mental and physical health during these dark winter months.

“It only takes a few minutes to apply and these trees could bring several lifetimes of benefits”

The tree packs are funded by lead partners Sainsbury's, Lloyds Bank, OVO Energy, Bank of Scotland and Sofology and come in packs of 30, 105 or 420 trees.

The packs also contain different varieties to suit their purpose – from hedging, copse, for wildlife or wild harvest.

Applications for free trees close on Monday, January 8.