Yorkshire braced for five-day freeze as Met Office warns of 60mph winds, ice and snow

Freezing temperatures are set to hit Yorkshire this week, as cold weather from Iceland sweeps across the UK, bringing strong winds, ice and snow.

The Met Office has warned that conditions could remain extremely wintry until midweek, with temperatures plummeting to a bitter -5C in some parts.



Cold Icelandic air hit the country last night , causing widespread mist, frost and freezing fog, and forecasters are warning the weather will worsen later in the week.



The weather is set to turn increasingly wet as the week progresses, with strong winds of up to 60mph expected in western parts of the country.



Warnings of icy conditions and freezing fog threaten to arrive over the next few days, bringing potential disruption to both road and rail travel, while there is also a possibility of sleet and snow across high ground northern England and Scotland.



The dip in temperatures have seen bookies slash the odds various cities in the UK seeing a white Christmas this year, with the odds at 9/2 on snow hitting Wakefield.



This week’s forecast

The forecast for tonight in Yorkshire looks dry, with some frost and patchy fog, especially in the east, and drizzle over the hills. Temperatures are set to drop to a chilly -3C.

Fog patches will persist well into tomorrow afternoon in places, with some cloud in the west and light winds.



From Wednesday to Friday, the weather will remain mostly dry, although there may be the odd spot of rain in parts, and it will become much colder and breezier from Thursday, bringing mist and overnight frost.