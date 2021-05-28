Hundreds of objectors from either side of the North Yorkshire-Wakefield district border fought against the plans.

Plans to expand a quarry to within 50 metres of Brockadale Nature Reserve, on the North Yorkshire-Wakefield district border, were approved earlier this month.

Hundreds of people, including many from the Pontefract area who enjoy the reserve, objected to the application.

The trust, which runs Brockadale, were also strongly opposed to the plans, citing the potentially devastating impact on animals and plants living on the site.

The nature reserve is classed as a site of special scientific interest, given it is home to rare species.

Now, in their first public statement on the matter since North Yorkshire County Council's planning committee approved the plans, the trust has praised those who fought the proposals.

The trust said: "We are very disappointed, as are many others, that the committee voted to approve the application, as it poses a serious threat to the reserve - a precious space for wildlife designated a Special Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI).

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank those in the local community who stood up for the future of Brockadale.

"Despite the outcome, we were so encouraged and inspired by your well-prepared and professional statements in support of our nature reserve.

Went Edge Quarry will be allowed to expand its operations to within metres of the reserve because of the decision.

"Now, more than ever, we need more people to speak up for nature."

The trust added that it would, "continue to protect Brockadale nature reserve as a sanctuary for wildlife and people alike."