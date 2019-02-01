Estabulo open 'as normal' after police attend incident, owners say

A restaurant in Wakefield shut by police following an 'incident' last night has re-opened, its owners have said.

Diners were told to leave the Estabulo premises Burgage Square on Thursday night when officers turned up.

A man in his 20s was arrested, but police have not disclosed the nature of the alleged incident.

The restaurant has since taken to Facebook and said: "There was an incident which happened in the restaurant and the police were called to investigate.

"On further investigation, the police had to close the restaurant due to the circumstances.

"The police asked the restaurant management to ask all the guests to leave immediately.

"We would like to thank all our guests for cooperating with the request to leave the restaurant and also would like to thank the police for all their hard work in bringing this to an end.

"The restaurant is open for business as normal."

One diner described his experience and said: ""We had finished and paid and were just leaving when the waiters started going round and telling everyone else that they had to leave quickly because it was a crime scene.

"Everyone was hurried out of the door. We didn’t see anything going on at all, but one of the police women had been in the restaurant for a good half hour before everyone was asked to leave."